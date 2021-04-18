Big ideas for small Japanese caps

Ask Teddy Okuyama about his side concert written on Japanese companies you’ve never heard of it, and he’ll humbly answer you, “I’m just a translator who writes about small cap stocks and invests in some of them.”

But its free newsletter offers an in-depth look at various innovative Japanese companies, mainly those listed on the Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, bringing together young names and newly public startups. Businesses Okuyama has highlighted include a customer service tech company G-NEXTprinting Raksul, real estate technology company Azoom, and dozens of others.

He calls his project an investment information retention newsletter that fills the information gap he says is lacking – an English-language analysis that is not promotional. Bypassing information offered by brokerage houses and sponsored research, he says his goal is to provide information that is “lost in translation.”

Okuyama started using his newsletter to aggregate Japanese stock market news, but shifted gears to focus on small caps, with the plan to profile about 200 names then finally put them together in a book. He says the Consciousness Flow reports aren’t really investment advice, but he asks out loud, “Would I invest in this business?” And why?”

In addition to company-specific posts, other stories include market overviews and guides, such as his resource post to learn more about Japanese stocks and news.

Born in Hawaii and raised in California, Okuyama did not come from a financial or investment background. Instead, he worked as a full-time translator alone and at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and for Scripts Asia and Shared Research. At the end of 2020, he started a Japanese small cap research blog and launched his Substack letter earlier this year.

But why focus on Japanese stocks at a time when few US investors care more than some SoftBanks? (SFTBY) investments and laugh at Warren Buffett’s investments in the nation?

We asked Okuyama – and his answers might surprise investors who ignored the archipelago’s offers. Here is a revised version of the interview which was conducted by email.

The street: A lot of people in the United States have this idea that Japan is dead from an investment standpoint. What would you say to someone who says there is no reason to look to Japan for investment ideas?

Dependent: I cover small cap growth stocks primarily on the Japanese Mother’s Stock Exchange. Mothers stands for “high growth and emerging equity market”.

A booming entrepreneurial ecosystem is taking shape in Japan. … The rise of fast-growing startups can be attributed to a dramatic shift in risk appetite in recent years. Startups were once a rare breed in Japan, where talent and capital were tightly held in large corporations as part of a lifelong employment system. Today that has changed, in large part thanks to a string of successes, such as the IPO of Mercari (MERCARY), an e-commerce company, which upended the widely held view that startups are small and risky …

But, exactly as you pointed out, a lot of people in the United States think the Japanese startup space is “dead.” This is exactly why there are opportunities to find promising, fast growing startups at discounted prices …

The street: As a follow-up to this, why should investors pay particular attention to Japanese small and mid-cap stocks?

Dependent: … In my opinion, the crucial point for foreign investors to understand is that the Japanese mother market is an opportunity to invest in early to mid-stage startups that usually won’t go public until much later in the United States. Why is this happening? Because the venture capital funding environment in Japan is much more underdeveloped than in the United States, leaving startups with no choice but to raise capital in public markets. It’s almost like a venture capital investment in public markets, and if you understand Japanese, you have access to comprehensive information on historical financial data, investments, business partners, etc. In other words, it’s like a venture capital investment with much better transparency.

Due to the fact that the Japanese market is relatively immune to foreign competition due to factors such as cultural, language and business barriers, they tend to enjoy very lucrative margins and rapid growth rates which translate relatively easily into free cash flow. This contrasts with many startups in the United States which face fierce competition at home and abroad and spend almost destructively on sales and marketing to secure a dominant position in the market. ….

To find out more, I suggest this article on Base, a company of the ARK fund (ARKK) – Get a report portfolio, by Will Thrower titled, “$ 4,477 BASE – Long Term Long Term Winner. “This explains how that $ 2 billion market cap company (which, by the way, was only worth $ 300 million last year) became Shopify. (SHOP) – Get a report rival in Japan. …

The street: What made you interested in covering this share class?

Dependent: I am a second generation American of Japanese descent born and raised in the United States. In this sense, I have a western mindset while being located in Japan. The surprising thing I noticed while following the Mothers Market is the sheer number of CEOs who have also been raised or studied in Western culture. One example is CEO Daisuke “Dice” Sasaki of FREEE, a leading fintech startup in Japan, who previously worked for Alphabet’s Google. (GOOGL) – Get a report and CEO Yosuke Tsuji of Money Forward, a leading back office software as a services start-up in Japan, who received an MBA from Wharton. A lot of these Western influenced startups have transparent disclosures…. Unlike the old Japanese companies which store money and let it die, many of these CEOs are aware of reinvesting capital and maximizing the value of the company …

In short, I’m really excited about this startup space in Japan and the talented CEOs who combine Japanese style operations with Western influenced strategies. And it’s amazing that it’s finally starting to take shape in the world’s third largest economy. I am really optimistic about this space and I own shares in about 20 companies.

The street: You mention the imperative for Japan to progress technologically. Are there any specific sectors or sub-sectors that you find really promising?

Dependent: Yes, I wrote about two particularly promising sectors: health “Forefront of Health Tech in Japan: Telemedicine and Big Data“and”GovTech “Beneficiaries of the Japanese government’s digitization campaign. ”

Japan’s social security spending is expected to grow from 121 trillion yen in fiscal 2018 to 190 trillion yen in fiscal 2040, while GDP is expected to grow from 564.3 trillion yen to 790, 6 trillion yen. This means that social security spending is growing faster than GDP. … In 2020, 28.9% of the Japanese population was aged 65 or over. In 2040, this percentage should be 35.3%. Japan is set to become a very old society. Solutions must therefore be found to rationalize health care so that a smaller workforce can meet the social security needs of an increasingly older population.

The street: Do you see most of these small caps that you write about as acquisition targets for big Japanese names like Sonys, Panasonics or Mitsubishis, or as likely to grow theirs?

Dependent: There is a surprising lack of takeovers of small cap growth stocks by the big players you mentioned. Instead, their eyes seem more focused on foreign players, as Hitachi shows. (HTHIY) acquisition of GlobalLogic and Panasonic (PCRFY) acquisition of Blue Yonder. The number of takeovers increased from 49 in 2019 to 56 in 2020, showing a slightly stronger tendency to acquire domestic companies, but it should be noted that they are largely aimed at restructuring struggling companies and releasing value.

You will hardly ever see a company trying to take over a small cap tech company. ….

My understanding is that many American tech companies have seen significant declines in recent months due to rising interest rates. This is because a lot of them run on debt. One of the characteristics of Japanese growth stocks that stand out is that they are debt-free and leverage-free, while increasing their sales and being profitable. This is possible because of the comfortable barrier the island creates against foreign competition. After having generated a solid capital, they tend to develop aggressively abroad (like Mercari) or to take stakes in startups abroad (like Beenos).