Tesla with no one behind the wheel crashes in Texas, killing two





Photographer: Nina Riggio / Bloomberg Photographer: Nina Riggio / Bloomberg A The Tesla Inc. electric car that “no one” appeared to be driving crashed Saturday night in Texas, exploding in flames and killing the two passengers, local officials said. One victim was found in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Model S and the other in the back, Constable Mark Herman in Harris County District 4 said in a telephone interview. The car struck a tree in the Carlton Woods Subdivision near The Woodlands after traveling at high speed and failing to turn a bend. The positions of the victims, statements and other physical evidence suggest that “no one was driving the vehicle at the time of impact,” Herman said. “He is still under investigation.” Herman said his office was coordinating with federal authorities, without specifying which ones, and was unsure whether the autopilot function was on. It took more than 30,000 gallons of water to put out the fire, which burned for four hours, he added. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Federal officials criticized Tesla for the fire risks associated with the batteries of its cars and for not doing enough to prevent drivers from using its driver assistance feature inappropriately. At a hearing last year, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said, “It’s time to stop allowing drivers of any partially automated vehicle to pretend they have driverless cars. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has defended his company’s vehicle safety record. This week he shared a report on Twitter, claiming that a Tesla with autopilot engaged now approaches a “10 times lower” crash probability than the average vehicle. (Updates with Constable’s comments from the first paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos