France reports 5,893 people in intensive care units for COVID-19





Bloomberg Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets with Bitcoin Falling (Bloomberg) – The mania that drove crypto assets to record highs when Coinbase Global Inc. went public last week backfired at the weekend, pushing Bitcoin down the most since February. The world’s largest cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% within days of hitting a record high. It was down 7.7% to 56,169 around 4:30 p.m. in New York City. Ether, the second biggest, fell 18% to under $ 2,000 before also cutting losses to 7%. Binance Coin, XRP, and Cardano each lost more than 12% at one point. Dogecoin, the token started as a joke, has resisted the tendency to jump over 10%. The weekend carnage came after an intoxicating week for the industry which saw the value of all coins surpass $ 2.25 trillion amid a frenzy of demand for all things crypto on the horizon. of Coinbases direct listing on Wednesday. America’s largest crypto exchange closed the week at $ 68 billion, more than the owner of the New York Stock Exchange. Looking back, it was inevitable, Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz said in a tweet on Sunday. The markets were too enthusiastic about the direct listing of $ Coin. Base blowing, coins like $ BSV, $ XRP and $ DOGE pumping. All were signs the market was too one-sided, with Dogecoin, which has limited use and no fundamentals, rebounded last week to be worth more than $ 50 billion at one point before stumbling on Saturday. Demand was so strong for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood repeatedly crashed the site on Friday, the online exchange said in a blog post. There was also speculation on Sunday in several reports. online that the drop was linked to concerns in the United States. The Treasury can crack down on money laundering through digital assets. The Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said in an email response on Sunday that it was not commenting on potential investigations, including whether or not there was an investigation. The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a headache today, said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. The Dogecoins 100% rally on Friday was the peak party, following the Bitcoin record high and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And generally in the crypto world, there is a price to be paid when this happens. In addition to the unsubstantiated report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said the downside factors may have included excessive leverage. , Coinbase insiders dumping equity after direct listing and mass blackout in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners Growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred the rally for Bitcoins, as well as the lifting of other tokens at record levels. Interest in crypto rose again after companies from PayPal to Square began allowing Bitcoin transactions to be made on their systems, and Wall Street companies like Morgan Stanley began providing token access to some of the. richest customers. Despite lingering concerns about their volatility and usefulness as a payment method, governments are taking a closer look at the risks around the sector as the investor base expands. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, said last week that Bitcoin is a lot like gold in that it is more of a means of speculation than of making payments. In January, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde attacked the role of Bitcoins in facilitating criminal activity, saying cryptocurrency made for fun deals Turkey’s central bank banned its use cryptocurrencies as a method of payment from April 30, asserting the level of anonymity behind digital tokens carries the risk of unrecoverable losses. India will propose a law that bans cryptocurrencies and imposes fines on anyone trading or holding such assets, Reuters reported in March, citing an unidentified senior official with direct knowledge of the plan. tackle lingering skepticism about digital tokens. Most supporters of Bitcoin see it as a modern store of value and hedge against inflation, while others fear that a speculative bubble could be created (updates with an attempt to elicit comments from the Treasury in the sixth paragraph.) For more articles like this, please visit us Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information.

