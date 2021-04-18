Languid forward trading on the stock exchange

The stock market is expected to remain sluggish this week as investors await developments on the local contagion of the coronavirus.

Last week, the main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) slipped 0.77% or 50.36 points to close at 6,494.81.

BDO Unibank chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas said the end of the weeks indicated that the market could still test the 6,300 levels in the near term.

Any rally could just be limited to the 6,700 levels, Ravelas said.

Papa Securities said any sort of catalyst could still kick in towards the end of the month, as updates on the quarantine situation become clearer. Until then however, a sideways move with low-value turnover could become the theme of the overall market, Papa Securities said.

The brokerage sees initial support and resistance levels for the PSEi between 6300 and 6700. But he noted that the technical aspects continued to be biased downward given the underlying trend.

Meanwhile, overseas Filipinos sent home 5.3 percent more money in February than the same month last year, reaching $ 2.76 billion. This market exceeded market expectations of a 2% gain as host country economies continued to reopen and sea-based Filipinos benefited from the recovery in global trade, ING Philippines economist said. Nicholas Mapa.

For the first two months, total remittances of $ 5.08 billion were up 1.5% from the same period last year.

Mapa expects remittance flows to remain positive in the coming months.

Doris Dumlao-Abadilla INQ

