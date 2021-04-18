Business
Languid forward trading on the stock exchange
The stock market is expected to remain sluggish this week as investors await developments on the local contagion of the coronavirus.
Last week, the main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) slipped 0.77% or 50.36 points to close at 6,494.81.
BDO Unibank chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas said the end of the weeks indicated that the market could still test the 6,300 levels in the near term.
Any rally could just be limited to the 6,700 levels, Ravelas said.
Papa Securities said any sort of catalyst could still kick in towards the end of the month, as updates on the quarantine situation become clearer. Until then however, a sideways move with low-value turnover could become the theme of the overall market, Papa Securities said.
The brokerage sees initial support and resistance levels for the PSEi between 6300 and 6700. But he noted that the technical aspects continued to be biased downward given the underlying trend.
Meanwhile, overseas Filipinos sent home 5.3 percent more money in February than the same month last year, reaching $ 2.76 billion. This market exceeded market expectations of a 2% gain as host country economies continued to reopen and sea-based Filipinos benefited from the recovery in global trade, ING Philippines economist said. Nicholas Mapa.
For the first two months, total remittances of $ 5.08 billion were up 1.5% from the same period last year.
Mapa expects remittance flows to remain positive in the coming months.
Doris Dumlao-Abadilla INQ
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]