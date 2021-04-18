The Voice of the Consumer: Prepare Now for Mandatory Dialing of 719 Area Code, Coming This Fall | Colorado Springs News





A big update is coming later this year that will change the way you dial local phone numbers. Starting Saturday April 24 the the state and various telephone companies require people with the area code “719” to start dialing that code, even on local calls. If you forget and only dial the regular seven-digit phone number, the the call will continue. However, on October 24, people the Area code 719 will be required to dial this code using the phone number or theThe ir call may not be terminated. The reason for the change: Last July, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved “988” as a three-digit speed dial code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This number comes into effect on July 16, 2022. Advocates say this shorter number will help connect more people to resources. “People remember three numbers,” said Robert Werthwein, the director of Colorado Behavioral Health office. “If it’s not a medical emergency, it’s really important that we provide people with behavioral health needs and crisis to have someone who is trained in behavioral health to talk to. Since thethere are phone numbers in the 719 area code starting with “988-XXXX”, the FCC orders everyone to switch to 10-digit dialing, which means start the phone number with the area code. If this was not necessary and you started dialing “988”, the telephone companies would not know if your call should be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or if you still dial. In the six months between April 24 and October 24, the the state recommends that everyone check any equipment that has programmed dialing to ensure that it is configured for 10-digit dialing. This includes items such as life security systems or medical surveillance devices, private telephone exchanges (PBXs), fax machines, Internet access numbers, fire or burglary alarms, systems or gates. security, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, and voicecourier services. You should also go through the contacts from your phone to make sure that all the programmed numbers have the area code included. the State also recommends checking your website, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, pet ID tags, and anything else that has your home or business phone number for you. ensure the area code is included. This change occurs through the country. In Colorado, only the Area codes 719 and 970 are affected because theyou are the only two in Colorado that still contain areas where seven-digit dialing is allowed. the Area codes 720 and 303 already require 10-digit dialing. Even though it’s a big change, a lot will remain the even. Your phone number and area code will not change. the the price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change; 911 and 211 numbers will not be affected. You will also always be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (TALK), even after the The number “988” is in effect.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos