



Do you drink craft beer? Does it matter if you do? The reason I put the word craft in quotes is that the term craft beer has multiple definitions, depending on who you ask. There is the definition of hard business as dictated by the Brewers Association. This is necessary for legal and other practices. It’s a fair definition and serves a solid purpose. However, a recent report from the association got me thinking. Not because of something wrong, but rather because of the way certain information struck me. The report featured several charts on top-selling beers in the United States, one on top-selling breweries overall, and one specifically on craft breweries. As usual, in the overall table, the big breweries took the top spots, with only Boston Beer (Sam Adams), Sierra Nevada and Yuengling making the top 10. Wait. Yuengling? Yes, the oldest brewery in the country is considered a craft brewery according to the rules of brewing associations. Now, most craft beer drinkers don’t think of Yuengling when they walk into a craft beer bar, but it’s not the breweries’ fault. I would even venture to assume that Yuengling makes very few, if any, craft drinkers in the top 10 craft breweries. Maybe not even many top 50 lists. I’ve never even heard of it in the discussions I’ve had about people’s favorite beers. (It’s not a hit at the brewery here at all, just reporting my experiences of how it’s viewed in the craft beer community.) But this Is meet the criteria of associations, so not much. But wait, when we compare the two lists another eyebrow lift appears: Founders Brewing comes in at # 12 on the overall list, but is not on the Arts and crafts beer list at all. Indeed, in 2014, 30% of the founders were sold to Mahou-San Miguel, a large brewery in Madrid, Spain. This partial ownership by a non-craft brewer means that the Brewers Association no longer views Founders Breweries as craft beer. Likewise, New Belgium is no longer a craft industry. Again, this is because of how the association defines craft beer. At the end of 2019, New Belgium was sold to an Australasian subsidiary called Lion Little World Beverages and owned by Japans Kirin Holdings. This meant that he was no longer independent. However, I guess most craft beer drinkers still consider both brews to be craft. I know I do. Again, its semantics, but I bet people who work at Founders and New Belgium still think they’re brewing craft beer. What do you think? Let me know at [email protected]

