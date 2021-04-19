New Jersey wrestling coach Principal Paul Morina is CEO of $ 100 million company





PAULSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) – Paulsboro High School principal and wrestling trainer Paul Morina is the CEO of a Nevada-based company worth more than $ 100 million, according to financial records. The company is called “Hometown International” which owns a delicatessen, Your Hometown Deli, on Mantua Avenue in Paulsboro, New Jersey. According to their latest report filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, residents say the deli has only made $ 35,000 in sales over the past two years. Records also show that Morina is the president, chief financial officer, and more of the company. Morina, who is also the company’s treasurer and director, owns 1.5 million shares of the company which closed around $ 13.00 on Friday. Action News spoke to Brandon Wendell, who is a licensed market technician and former coverage manager, on Friday. He now works with WealthBuildersHQ.com. “Well, someone inflated the price of the title. I mean, it obviously has absolutely no value,” Wendell said. Wendell says what’s going on here looks like something he’s seen before. “It almost sounds like a PSPC type company to me, which is a special purpose acquisition company. What happens is a company goes public like this to pool money for possibly buy another business. But that looks suspicious, “Wendell said. The reason he says things look suspicious is that there is no real value here. “As an investor, you should look for something for which you pay a small multiple of what it is currently worth based on its current profits or pay multiples based on what it will be worth in the future based on operations. of that, ”Wendell added. Wendell also says there are a variety of reasons someone or people would want to do something like this, and there will likely be an SEC investigation afterwards. Action News tried to reach the coach but was unlucky. Morina is not, however, accused of having done anything wrong.

