Asian stocks hit 1 1/2 week highs, Bitcoin recovers its losses





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian stocks hovered around their 1-1 / 2 week high on Monday, helped by expectations that monetary policy will remain accommodative around the world, while the COVID-19 vaccine rollout helps allay fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. FILE PHOTO: A TV reporter stands in front of a large screen showing stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after the market opens in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2020. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon The largest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan was the last at 695.59, a strike distance from Friday’s high of 696.48 – a level not seen since April 7. The index jumped 1.2% last week and is up 5% so far this year, on track for its third consecutive annual gain. The extremely supportive monetary and fiscal policy framework continues to provide a fertile environment for risky assets, said Rodrigo Catril, senior forex strategist at National Australia Bank. Australian stocks rose 0.25%, while the benchmark New Zealands and South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.4% each. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4%. On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to close at a new record while recording its sixth consecutive weekly gain. The Dow Jones finished at 0.5%, also a record high while the Nasdaq climbed 0.1%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.3% at the start of Asian trading. This week is off to a quiet start with no major data releases scheduled for Monday. Investors will be keeping their eyes peeled for IBM and Coca-Cola earnings later today. Netflix reports on Tuesday, while later in the week American Airlines and Southwest will be the first major post-COVID cyclicals to release results. The European Central Bank (ECB) meets Thursday with no expected rate or policy change, while preliminary data on global factory activity for April is expected on Friday. Elsewhere, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has recouped most of its losses after plunging as much as 14% on Sunday following speculation that the US Treasury may consider cracking down on money laundering activity. ‘money in digital assets, said NABs Catril. Data website CoinMarketCap cited a power outage in China’s Xinjiang region, which is believed to power many bitcoin mines, for sale. Bitcoin’s pullback also comes after Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies for purchases on Friday. Bitcoin is up more than 90% since the start of the year, due to its widespread acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, accompanied by the rush of retail liquidity to stocks, exchange-traded funds. and other risky assets. In currencies, the U.S. dollar strolled near a four-week low against a basket of currencies as investors increasingly bought into federal reserves insisting it would keep an accommodative policy for a while. moment longer. The dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies was unchanged at 91.612, not far from its lowest since March 18 hit on Friday. Against the Japanese yen, the greenback was down to 108.72. The euro was a little lower at $ 1.1966 while the British pound fell 0.07% to $ 1.3820. [FRX/] The risk-sensitive Australian dollar slipped for a second straight day to be down 0.2% to $ 0.7715. In commodities, oil prices fell, with Brent slipping 34 cents to $ 66.43 a barrel and US crude slipping 29 cents to $ 62.84. Gold rose 0.2% to $ 1,779.3 an ounce.

