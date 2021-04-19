North Carolina Walgreens mixes COVID-19 vaccine with saline





North Carolina’s Walgreens store accidentally mixes COVID-19 vaccine with saline Update: 6:15 p.m. EDT April 18, 2021

Show transcript [CAPTIONING MADE POSSIBLE BY WXII-TV] [CAPTIONING PERFORMED BY THE NATIONAL CAPTIONING INSTITUTE, WHICH IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ITS CAPTION CONTENT AND ACCURACY. VISIT NCICAP.ORG] ANNOUNCER: WXII 12 NEWS AT 6AM STARTS NOW. BRIANA: RALLY AGAINST WEAPON VIOLENCE. A DEMONSTRATION IN THE TRIAD AS A POLICE IN TWO OTHER STATES INVESTIGATION IN SEVERAL INCIDENCES OF KILLED AND KILLED PEOPLE. IN ADDITION, AIR FORCE 2 PREPARES TO TOUCH THE TRIAD. AND IT’S APRIL, BUT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT BACK TO SCHOOL. NEW THIS EVENING SOME OF THE TRIAD CALL FOR AN END OF FIREARMS VIOLENCE IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOODS. THIS AFTERNOON, THE WINSTON-SALEM PEACE AND JUSTICE GROUP HELD A RALLY AT WINSTON SQUARE PARK. SOME SPEAKERS TALKED ABOUT LIKES THEY PERSONALLY LOSED THE GUN VIOLENCE AND THE NUMBER IT TAKEN FROM THEM. AT ONE TIME SPEAKERS LISTED EVERY MASS SHOT THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THIS COUNTRY DURING THE LAST WEEK. DEVELOPING IN THE LAST HOURS, A HUNT IS NOW OCCURRING FOR SOMEONE SUSPENDED FROM SHOOTING READ PEOPLE TO DEATH IN AUSTIN, TEXAS. THE POLICE IS LOOKING FOR STEPHEN BRODERICK, 41, WHO IS A FORMER DETECTIVE. THEY ARE WARNING PEOPLE THAT HE IS ARMED AND DANGEROUS AND CAN TAKE A HOSTAGE. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE SHOOTING WAS A DOMESTIC INCIDENT. >> THIS IS A TRAGEDY. WE HAVE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES HERE, WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO CONDUCT THE BEST INVESTIGATION WE CAN AND ALSO PUT THIS PERSON ON GUARD AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE AND IN HOPE WITHOUT ANY ADDITIONAL LOSS OF LIFE. BRIANA: AUTHORITIES SEEK PERSON OR PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR ANOTHER MASS SHOOTING IN WISCONSIN. THE COUNTRY HAS SEEN AN OUTBREAK OF THESE INCIDENTS IN THE LAST WEEKS. JOHN LORINC EXPLAINS WHY SOME SEE THIS AS A SECOND PANDEMIC AFFECTING THE COUNTRY. JOHN: THREE PEOPLE HAVE KILLED AND TWO MORE SERIOUSLY INJURED AFTER EARLY SHOTS FIRED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING AT THE SOMERS TAVERN HOUSE IN KENOSHA, WISCONSIN. >> SOUNDS LIKE A PERSON WAS TAKEN OUT OF THE ESTABLISHMENT AND MAYBE COME BACK A LITTLE LATER. JOHN: CNN CONSIDERS ONE INCIDENT WITH MORE THAN FOUR PEOPLE EXCLUDING SHOOTER, MASS SHOT AND AT LEAST 50 OCCURRED IN THE UNITED STATES SINCE MARCH 16 WHEN EIGHT PEOPLE WERE KILLED AT THREE SPAS IN THE ATLANTA METRO AREA. >> IN THE LAST MONTH, IT’S ONLY HORRIFYING WHAT HAPPENED. HOW CAN YOU SAY IT IS NOT A PUBLIC HEALTH PROBLEM? JOHN: SUNDAY AFTERNOON TEXAS POLICE RESPONDED TO A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT THE AUTHORITIES ARE CLAIMED FOR AT LEAST THREE LIVES. SOME ANALYSTS SAY THE FIREARMS PROBLEM DEFINES PART OF THE WORLD’S WAY TO THE UNITED STATES. >> OUR ALLIES ARE DISTURBED AND CONCERNED THAT WE MAY APPEAR TO BE HAVING A NATIONAL CONVERSATION ON THE GUN VIOLENCE EPIDEMIC IN OUR COUNTRY. JOHN: SOME PSYCHIATRISTS SAY THAT THESE FREQUENT SHOOTING MAKES AMERICANS BECOME MORE DESENSITIZED TO WEAPON VIOLENCE. >> THE BODY RESPONDS NATURALLY TO HORROR AND SHOCK TO TRY TO PROTECT ITSELF BY INCREASING THE BECOMING NUMBER. BRIANA: LAST MONTH THE DEMOCRATIC HOUSE LED APPROVED A PAIR OF FIREARMS REFERENCE PROJECTS CALLING FOR EXTENDED BACKGROUND CONTROLS BUT BOTH LEGISLATIONS ARE BLOCKED IN THE SENATE. TOMORROW, KAMALA HARRIS WILL MAKE HER FIRST TRIP IN THE TRIAD SINCE HIS OATHERSHIP. SHE WILL TALK ABOUT ECONOMIC GROWTH AND JOB CREATION. YOU ARE WATCHING THE AIR FORCE 2 VIDEO JUST YESTERDAY. WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY POLICY PROFESSOR JOHN DINAN SAYS THE TRIAD OFFERS A PRACTICAL DAY TRIP AND VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS MAY BE YEAR TO PROMOTE THE BILL BUT THE WHITE HOUSE MAY ALSO HAVE HIS EYES ON THE ‘TO COME UP. >> THE WHITE HOUSE PROBABLY HAS INSIDE, NOT ONLY ON BOTH FOR THE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL, BUT FOR THE FUTURE OF THE SENATE RACE IN 2022. IT’S NEVER TOO EARLY TO START THINKING ABOUT THE NEXT ELECTION, SO THE ADMINISTRATION OF TENDERS DOES NOT THINK ONLY OF INFRASTRUCTURE BUT HOW TO INCREASE THE TOTAL DEMOCRATIC VOTE IN THE SENATE? BRIA North Carolina’s Walgreens store accidentally mixes COVID-19 vaccine with saline Update: 6:15 p.m. EDT April 18, 2021

Rare confusion in the COVID-19 vaccination process has occurred at Monroe Walgreens, reports WCNC Charlotte, an NBC affiliate, who has confirmed that they accidentally gave some people an injection of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine. the video player above to watch Walgreens said it contacted all affected patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as patients were able to return to the pharmacy, according to WCNC.Walgreens said it was investigating what was happening had passed. Officials took immediate action to review Walgreens’ procedures. Rare confusion in COVID-19 vaccination process has occurred at Monroe Walgreens, NBC affiliate, WCNC Charlotte reports. Walgreens have confirmed that they accidentally gave some people an injection of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine. Click on the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Walgreens said it contacted all affected patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as patients were able to return to the pharmacy, according to WCNC. Walgreens said it was investigating what happened. Officials took immediate action to review Walgreens’ procedures.

