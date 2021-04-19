Business
Fauci predicts return of J&J vaccine on Friday, possibly with limitations and warnings
President Bidens’ chief medical adviser said he was waiting for Johnson & Johnsons
JNJ 1.15%
The Covid-19 vaccine will be used again in the United States by Friday, after a hiatus due to concerns about blood clots in several patients.
I’d be very surprised if we don’t have a cover in some form or another by Friday, Dr Anthony Fauci told CBS Face the Nation, echoing remarks he made on other networks on Sunday. .
U.S. health officials on Tuesday recommended suspending use of the single-dose J & Js vaccine as a precaution as they investigate reports of the six women who received the vaccine and then developed severe blood clots. The women were between 18 and 48 years old. One is dead.
Over 7.2 million doses of J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States; about 1.5 million of these doses went to women between the ages of 18 and 50.
J&J said on Friday that there was not enough evidence to establish that the company’s Covid-19 vaccine causes the rare blood-clotting disease that prompted U.S. health officials this week to recommend a break in its use.
The hiatus is in place at least until a federal vaccine advisory committee meets on Friday to consider the matter.
I think it wouldn’t go beyond Friday, as an extension of that hiatus, Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on ABC this week.
Disease experts have said it is possible that regulators may place age or gender restrictions on the vaccine or issue warnings to doctors on how to avoid or treat any vaccine-related problems.
I don’t want to get ahead of them, but I do believe I’m back with some kind of a little different indication than before the break, Dr Fauci said on ABC.
Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr Scott Gottlieb, who served in the Trump administration, said you might see a situation where the vaccine is reserved for use in older people who are at both potentially less at risk of this side effect and also at higher risk of a poor Covid outcome. Another possibility is to simply bring back the vaccine with different warnings, he said.
Drs. Fauci and Gottlieb appeared to downplay the risk of the U.S. vaccination program being compromised by new or potent variants of the coronavirus this summer.
Even some of the most problematic ones, the vaccine may not completely protect against this, but it almost certainly protects, at least in our current experience, against very serious illnesses, death in particular, said Dr Fauci on CNN.
One way to address new variants and / or any natural decline in immunity due to current vaccines is to use subsequent booster shots, beyond the two normal injections received from Pfizer. Inc.
PFE 2.58%
and Moderna Inc.
RNAm 6.84%
vaccines or the only J&J vaccine.
Dr Fauci said on CBS that in late summer or early fall, medical authorities might recommend an additional vaccine against the original virus or perhaps a vaccination against something very specific. to the variant that concerns you.
—Peter Loftus contributed to this article.
Write to William Mauldin at [email protected]
Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
