American Airlines Jaw-Dropping Miami 777 Calendar

Whenever I think American Airlines couldn’t add more than 777 on domestic routes out of Miami… American adds more than 777 on domestic routes out of Miami. With this weekend’s schedule update, it’s certainly nice to be an American Airlines traveler in Miami.

American’s 6x 777s daily between Miami and Los Angeles

Between June 3 and August 16, 2021, American Airlines will fly 6x Boeing 777s per day between Miami (MIA) and Los Angeles (LAX):

The airline will fly five 777-300ERs per day, with 304 seats

The airline will fly one 777-200ER per day, with 273 seats

For what it’s worth, American has already scheduled 6x 777 dailies between Miami and Los Angeles between May 6 and June 2, although that only includes two daily 777-300ERs, instead of five. The summer timetable therefore represents even more of an increase in capacity compared to the spring timetable.

The American will fly 777 6x per day between MIA and LAX

What are the practical implications of all this 777 service?

All business class and first class passengers will have fully flat beds

The 777s have top-notch economy, but Americans don’t sell these seats as a separate cabin; So if you book an extra seat in the main cabin (which some elite members are entitled to for free), you can select a premium economy seat at no extra cost.

The five daily 777-300ERs even have a four-cabin first-class product, available for sale.

Five daily flights will include a first class cabin

7x 777 American dailies between Miami and New York

It’s not just the transcon routes that sparks love. Between June 3 and August 16, 2021, American Airlines will fly 7x Boeing 777s per day between Miami (MIA) and New York (JFK):

The airline will operate four 777-200ERs daily, with 273 seats

The airline will operate three 777-300ER flights per day, with 304 seats

American 777-300ER business class cabin

While Americans have historically occasionally flown a 777 between Miami and New York, we’ve never seen the airline operate the 777 so consistently on the road. In particular, I never remember seeing the 777-300ER regularly programmed in this market.

This update comes after New York City lifted its quarantine requirement for travelers, which makes it easier for New Yorkers to visit Florida (not that they haven’t already), and also makes it easier for New Yorkers to visit Florida. Floridians in New York.

All the same general principles apply as on the Miami-Los Angeles route, with one difference: between Miami and New York, the American does not sell first class on the 777-300ER. In other words, if you book business class on the route, you can reserve a first class seat at no additional cost.

Select a 777-300ER First Class seat when booking Business Class

Other fun widebody itineraries from Miami

While Los Angeles and New York are the only domestic destinations to pull out so many large bodies out of Miami, there are other notable routes in Miami to get a 777 or 787 in the summer months:

Between Miami and Dallas Americans will fly widebody 5x per day – 3x 777-300ER per day, 1x 777-200ER per day, 1x per day 787-8

Between Miami and Boston, the American will fly 2x 777-200ER per day

Between Miami and Las Vegas, the American will fly 1x per day 787-8

Between Miami and Chicago, American will fly 1x per day 787-8

The American also flies 787s inside the country from Miami

How does this domestic flight 777 make sense?

American Airlines sells really cheap fares in these markets (these are the lowest fares, and of course, a lot of people pay more to travel):

Between Miami and Los Angeles, we see Economy Class fares below $ 100 and Business Class fares below $ 550.

Between Miami and New York, we see economy fares below $ 80 and business class fares below $ 250.

Is there a world in which the calculations of these flights are verified? Yes, it does … right now, this may be the only time in history where it makes sense:

American Airlines detaches all its planes from May 2021

While domestic demand has largely recovered, international demand has not, so the United States has a surplus of jumbo jets.

Airlines enjoy payroll support until September 30, 2021, so for all intents and purposes, staffing these flights is costing them next to nothing.

Not only that, but Americans have to keep 777 pilots active and working, otherwise the airline will have a bigger problem having to retrain pilots, since they are also largely the more experienced pilots.

With this strategy, once the demand for international travel returns, American will have its 777 fleet (including pilots) ready to go, which is important.

Planning these planes on national routes gives Americans a lot of flexibility; if travel restrictions are suddenly lifted, Americans could easily redeploy these planes to more lucrative international routes

Under ordinary circumstances, it is impossible for these thefts to make any money. However, when you consider the lack of other places to fly these planes and the main operating costs here are fuel, these flights probably make sense, especially with the oil prices quite low now.

In other words, route planning for jumbo jets right now isn’t really about finding the most profitable markets (as those largely don’t exist), but rather about finding the least cost-effective way to use planes, so planes are good to go for better days to come.

All American Fat Bodies Have Premium Economy

At the end of the line

American Airlines will fly 777s like never before this summer from Miami, including all flights to Los Angeles and New York operated by 777. Perhaps most interestingly, the American will offer 11x daily domestic frequencies. 777-300ER from Miami, which is unheard of.

Like I said, it’s a fantastic time to be an American traveler out of Miami, both in terms of the comfort of those planes and in terms of the chances of an upgrade.

What do you think of the schedule of the 777 Americans in Miami?