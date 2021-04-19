Trip.com group successfully floated on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange





To celebrate the opening of trading of Trip.com group shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the travel group held a ceremony at its Shanghai head office where James liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Jane sun, CEOs, were joined by key stakeholders, investors, guests, employees and members of the media. the the registration ceremony and celebrations were broadcast live to investors and viewers around the world via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange online platform.

Trip.com Group selected guests representative of the company’s history and range of stakeholders to strike the gong at the listing ceremony to mark the opening of trading. Guests included the very first user of the Trip.com Group app, travelers who have visited hundreds of countries using Trip.com Group platforms, and core ecosystem partners. James liang, co-founder and chairman of the board, in his speech at the listing ceremony, said: “22 years ago we started in a 40m2 office with only a handful of employees. Today we have tens of thousands of employees around the world. It is an honor for me that our representative users are ringing the bell and opening the trade on this momentous occasion. I want to thank every customer, partner, sponsor and traveler who has supported us throughout our 22 year journey. “ In 22 years, from 1999 to 2021, Trip.com Group has grown from 784 registered users on a single platform at its inception to owning and operating a range of travel service platforms from leading with hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Over the past 22 years, Trip.com Group has been at the forefront of the development of From China Internet, travel and service industries, expanding its global presence over the past two decades to become one of the world’s leading travel service providers. Speaking during the registration celebrations, Jane sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, said: “Being dual listed in the United States and Hong Kong, we are able to have a truly global offer that better reflects our international presence and outlook. Thank you to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and all of our investors and partners for joining us on this journey, we look forward to ushering in the global travel revival and achieving much more together. “ Trip.com Group plans to use the net proceeds from this listing to fund the expansion of its one-stop travel offerings and improve user experience, invest in technology to strengthen its leadership position in the product market and services and improve its operational efficiency, and for general corporate purposes and working capital needs. Since the onset of the global pandemic, Trip.com Group has played an active role in supporting travelers and partners around the world. In June 2020, the travel group launched its Travel On initiative to provide essential partner support and deploy a suite of bespoke travel products and services to enable and inspire travel. Trip.com Group’s efforts to initiate the safe return of global travel include the introduction of the Safe Travels Protocol with the World Travel & Tourism Council, the launch of the company COVID-19 International Travel Guide, and its recent announcement on partner with the Common Project Foundation and the World Economic Forum co-develop initiatives that allow safer cross-border travel. Trip.com Group recently unveiled plans to strengthen its content ecosystem and partner marketing capabilities with the launch of its new travel marketing strategy designed to enable suppliers to expand and improve their marketing activities on Trip.com group platforms. This latest move coincides with the travel group’s commitment to create a single travel platform, integrate differentiated travel content, generate massive traffic volume, and deliver comprehensive travel products to meet evolving needs. the post-pandemic traveler and other support partners. About the Trip.com group: Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider including Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. Across all of its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and profitable bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of information and comprehensive related resources. travel, and an advanced transaction platform comprised of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has grown into the one of the world’s best-known travel brands, with a mission to “pursue the perfect trip for a better world” www.trip.com/newsroom CONTACT: PR Group Trip.com, [email protected] Trip.com Group SOURCE Related links https://www.trip.com/newsroom/

