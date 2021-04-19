Here is the Audi A6 e-tron concept





Pronounced arches. A fast Sportback-style rear end. Fully customizable daytime running lights at the front. Suffice it to say, this new Audi A6 e-tron concept is quite striking, especially if – like us – you think about the multitude of bad words you could potentially spell using these Either way, want to know the best of Audis’ latest all-electric concept? It’s currently in production, it currently has a 2023 launch date, and this concept is apparently 95% accurate to the final design. Presumably there will be doorknobs at some point, and concept indicators that project a blinker onto the road below might not make production, but they’re neat. This initial concept is not limited to the design, as the A6 e-tron represents our first look at the new EPI platform from Audi and Porsche. A bit annoying name these days, but here it means Premium PlatformElectric. Audis’ first production car to be based on the new platform will actually be a Q6 e-tron SUV (sigh), and we know Porsche is working on a Macan EV as well, but just unveiled the Q4 e- tron and his brother Sportback. , it’s easy to see why Audis is leading with a sedan this time around. Weapprove. So let’s go back to the platform. PPE will be placed on top of the Volkswagen Group MEB platform that underpins the Q4s as well as the Skoda Enyaq and the VW ID.3 and ID.4. It will then be under the more luxurious and sportier J1 platform which houses the Porsche Taycan and the e-tron GT. I get it? According to Audi, the flat-floor PPE will ultimately underpin a whole family of new electric vehicles and that the most powerful A6 e-trons will have an impressive torque of 462 horsepower and 590 lb-ft, as well as a battery of 100 kWh. These will also handle more than 435 miles of range and will be able to accept a load of 270 kW where infrastructure permits. For reference, this means that a 10 minute charge will allow you to travel approximately 186 km. There will also be rear-drive and quattro versions of the electric A6 when it arrives in a few years, and maybe even an Avant on the same platform. Oh, and Audi was very keen on us writing about the potential of an RS6 e-tron when we asked the question, maybe they’re trying to gauge the interest? Well Audi was interested. Although just to confirm: the launch of the A6 e-tron doesn’t mean the end for the combustion-engined A6. Audi hopes the two will continue to live in perfect harmony for the time being.

