Stock markets today: CDU leadership, record cases, football upheaval

Center-right fight night

The battle to lead Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc in the German federal elections in September is heads for a final showdown. Last night, Markus Soeder, who heads Merkel’s Bavarian CDU allies, flew to Berlin with the support amassed for his candidacy, seeking to force rival Armin Laschet to give in. A decision is likely at some point early in the week after Soeder and CDU chief Laschet held secret negotiations at an unknown location in Germany. The two had vowed not to let the dispute drag on, but missed their deadline on Friday for a deal. If Soeder is chosen, it will mark a major overhaul of the conservative alliance that has been at the center of German politics for seven decades.

Weekly record

More people around the world have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the past seven days than any other week since the virus first appeared, exceeding 5.2 million worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The worst outbreaks are accelerating in many countries ill-equipped to deal with them. The data also showed a 12% increase in cases from a week earlier, casting doubt on hopes that the end of the pandemic is in sight. Meanwhile, the University of Oxford is undertake a study where people who have recovered from Covid will be re-infected, which he hopes will reveal ways to make vaccines more effective.

Weekend setback

The mania that drove crypto assets to recordings when Coinbase went public last week lit up on the weekend, causing Bitcoin to drop the most since February. The world’s largest cryptocurrency plunged to 15% just days after hitting a record high, while Ether, the second-largest, fell below $ 2,000. Both assets have reduced losses since Sunday night. The weekend carnage came after an intoxicating week for the industry which saw the value of all coins surpass $ 2.25 trillion amid a frenzy of demand for all things crypto on the horizon. of Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday. America’s largest crypto exchange ended the week worth $ 68 billion, more than the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.

Football secession

A group of the richest football clubs in the world, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, have announced plans for a European Separatist League starting in August, a project that could herald the biggest reshuffle in sport in decades and make elite teams even richer. The big names – six from England, three from Italy and three from Spain have signed up so far – would play midweek as an alternative to the prestigious UEFA Champions League, according to a statement released early today. In addition to what will be 15 permanent teams, five more will qualify each year for the so-called Super League.

European stocks are expected to follow Asian and US stocks higher as investors shrug off steadily rising coronavirus infections and look to the outlook for corporate earnings. Faurecia, Energean and Korian are among the European names giving results today, while in the United States, top notch reports include Coca-Cola, IBM and United Airlines. Watch UK home builders open after Rightmove data showed house prices in the country hitting a record high in April, helped by low rates and tax breaks.

The euro is back knocking on the $ 1.20 door and opinions are divided as to its opening. The leader among the bulls is Goldman Sachs which raised its three-month target for the currency to $ 1.25 and issued a buy recommendation on Friday. Strategists see a boost in the euro following a resumption of regional growth thanks to faster vaccinations as well as equity inflows from a buoyant stock market. Their peers at Barclays are not so sure and expect weak data from European purchasing managers on Friday to stop any further appreciation of the currency. A look at the technicalities suggests some resistance to come – from a so-called Ichimoku Cloud analysis of the euro’s recent trend – but it’s not necessarily insurmountable. Traders are also awaiting the April ECB meeting on Thursday, where policymakers are expected to appear cautiously optimistic about the outlook without making any meaningful announcements.

Cormac Mullen is a reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.

