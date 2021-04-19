Rupee drops 52 pais to 74.87 against the US dollar early





The Indian rupee fell 52 pais to 74.87 against the US dollar when trade opened on Monday, amid fears that a rapid resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country could disrupt the economic recovery. In addition, the strong sell-off in domestic stocks also weighed on investor sentiment. In the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.80 against the US dollar, then fell further to 74.87, recording a decline of 52 paise from its previous close. On Friday, the rupee stood at 74.35 against the US currency. The Indian rupee started on a lower note against the US dollar after another surge in coronavirus infections over the weekend raised the risk of wider lockdowns, Reliance Securities said in a research note. Total number of Covid-19 cases in India topped 1.50 crore with a record one-day increase of 2.73810 new coronavirus infections, while active cases exceeded 19 lakh, ministry data shows Union Health updates Monday. Recording a steady increase for the 40th consecutive day, the number of active cases rose to 19,29,329, or 12.81% of total infections, while the national recovery rate from Covid-19 fell to 86%. Meanwhile, Asian currencies were mostly weaker on Monday and could weigh on sentiment, the Reliance Securities note said, adding that “the RBI could be there to curb volatility.” On the national stock market, the 30-stock Sensex benchmark on the BSE was trading 1,189.83 points lower at 47,642.20, and the larger NSE Nifty was down 340.60 points to 14,277.25. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 437.51 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10 percent to 91.64. Futures on Brent, the world’s benchmark for oil, fell 0.37% to $ 66.52 per barrel.

