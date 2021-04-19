ABN Amro to Settle $ 574 Million Money Laundering Investigation





The ABN AMRO logo can be seen at the headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on May 14, 2019. Photo taken on May 14, 2019. REUTERS / Piroschka van de Wouw / File Photo

Dutch bank ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) announced on Monday that it has reached a € 480m ($ 574m) deal with Dutch prosecutors over money laundering allegations, which will have an impact on its first quarter results. ABN Amro said in a statement that it agreed to pay a fine of 300 million euros and 180 million euros in restitution reflecting “the seriousness, extent and duration of the deficiencies identified” in the fight against money laundering silver. The prosecution said in a statement that its investigation was ongoing and that three former members of the board, whom he did not name, had been identified as suspects who were “actually responsible for the violation” of the anti-money laundering law. Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) said on Monday that its managing director Chris Vogelzang, who had previously served on ABN’s board of directors, was resigning after being targeted in a money laundering investigation in the Netherlands. The ABN investigation began a year after Dutch bank ING (INGA.AS) paid a record fine of 775 million euros to settle a similar case. Although the ING deal said no bank managers would be prosecuted, a Dutch court in December last year ordered a criminal investigation into the role of former CEO Ralph Hamers in the case after all. Read more In September 2019, prosecutors accused ABN Amro of failing to identify the accounts involved in money laundering, failing to terminate relationships with suspicious clients and failing to report these transactions to the relevant authorities. “This settlement marks the end of a painful and disappointing episode for ABN Amro,” said Managing Director Robert Swaak. “The lessons we have learned from this experience motivate us in our continued efforts as gatekeepers to achieve a safer society and a financial system that meets the highest standards of integrity,” he said. . ABN said she deeply regretted the case and “failed to fulfill its role as guardian to combat money laundering.” Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

