Dispersion Holdings PLC intends to float in the growth market of AQSE

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Dispersion Holdings (Dispersion Holdings or the Company), an investment company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi) and created by the co-founders of Argo Blockchain plc, is pleased to announce its intention to apply for the admission of its Ordinary Shares trading on the Access segment of Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (AQSE) in London, UK.

Flotation is expected to rate Dispersion Holdings at around 25m. The Company plans to raise approximately $ 10 million before fees, through a placement of 200 million common shares at 5 pence each through Novum Securities, the Companys corporate adviser and co- broker alongside Tennyson Securities. The first trading in the shares is expected to begin later this month.

DeFi is a disruptive technology that uses blockchain and cryptocurrencies to remove financial intermediaries from transactions, creating a faster, cheaper, more efficient, and more secure way to deliver financial services. Most DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency platform. Decentralized applications use smart contracts, digital programs that autonomously facilitate contracts and transactions.

Dispersion Holdings was created to identify investment opportunities in this high growth sector. The company sees a large and rapidly growing potential market for the DeFi industry, with applications that include decentralized currency exchanges, lending platforms that use smart contracts to replace banks and markets. prediction that suppress accountants. As of August 2020, it was estimated that $ 7 billion was held on various DeFi platforms (source: medium.com).

The board intends to address and mitigate some of the risks by using the extensive contacts of its members in the DeFi space to seek out projects that the board believes have best mitigated the risks associated with DeFi. as well as a portfolio approach. to the sector.

Company highlights

The Company will seek to identify investment opportunities in the high growth FinTech sector in the UK, US and Canada. The Board intends to deploy the majority of the Company’s cash resources in the acquisition of minority interests in a number of different, yet to be identified, companies in the broad FinTech sector, and to apply its expertise to business operations and strategic plans of these companies. .

The Board’s experience, operational skills and contacts are intended to act as an accelerator for start-ups and start-ups to maximize their profit opportunities. It is expected that returns to shareholders will be generated by a combination of an appreciation in the Company’s share price and the adoption of a progressive dividend policy.

Companys directors have backgrounds, experience and established networks in the cryptocurrency industry, digital asset management and decentralized finance, as well as the media industry to drive value creation.

The board of directors includes Michael Edwards (CEO), co-founder of Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB), Guild Esports (LSE: GILD) and Cellular Goods (LSE: CBX) and Timothy Le Druillenec, director of NFT Investments Plc .

Other non-executive directors of the company include Mark Rutledge, CEO of Carraway Capital Corp., an investor with decades of experience in the cryptoasset world and over 25 years of experience structuring and funding tech start-ups, such as 20 Year Media, one of the early AI pioneers in chatbot technology; and Misha Sher, vice president of sports and entertainment at MediaCom, who brings a 15-year career in sponsorships, media and digital marketing, having negotiated more than $ 100 million in sponsorships and rights agreements on four continents. .

Michael Edwards, CEO of Dispersion Holdings, said: We are excited and delighted to take this bold step in DeFi, the new frontier of FinTech, with Dispersion Holdings listed on a public market. In a rapidly growing and ever-changing industry, our team of experts from the worlds of cryptocurrency to entertainment have a wealth of skills, experience and contacts to guide DeFi businesses to a bright future. Our carefully considered sector, geographic and investment orientation will enable us to create value for our shareholders in this exciting industry of the future.

Broker option

In order to offer eligible investors the possibility of participating in the fundraising, the Company has granted an option (the “Broker Option”) to Novum Securities, subject to admission, to subscribe up to 60,000,000 new additional ordinary shares (the “Option Broker Actions”) at 5 pence per share, exercisable before 5:00 p.m. on the 23rd April 2021. Depending on demand, the number of Broker Option Shares subject to the Broker Option may be increased at the discretion of the Company with the written consent of Novum Securities. If the Broker Option is fully subscribed, it will raise an additional 3 million. If the Broker Option is not fully subscribed by 5:00 p.m. on the 23rd In April 2021, the orders of eligible investors will be fully satisfied and the balance of the Broker option will lapse.

To participate in the Broker Option, eligible investors must communicate their interest to Novum Securities directly first or through their independent financial advisor, securities broker or other company authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority. Novum Securities can be contacted on +44 (0) 207 399 9427.

Admission to trading on Aquis of any Broker Option Shares issued will be requested, such trading is expected to begin on or around April 30, 2021.

Board members:

Mike Edwards, Chief executive officer

Mike Edwards, CEO, has started and invested in technology companies for over 20 years. Mike has invested in over 40 tech startups, including Punchd, which was sold to Google; Summify, which was acquired by Twitter; Wander, which was acquired by Yahoo; AreaConnect, which was sold to Marchex; Wylie Interactive, which was acquired by Zynga; and PasswordBox, which was acquired by Intel.

Mike is actively involved in growing and supporting the cryptocurrency startup community and connecting local entrepreneurs with the right investors, mentors and influencers in Silicon Valley, New York, Europe and Asia. . Mike co-founded Growlab, an early stage accelerator focused on digital consumer products, which later merged with Extreme Startups to create the Canadas Highline Accelerator; and co-founded and is a board member of Creative Labs, a venture capital-backed start-up foundry that builds consumer tech companies by leveraging creative artist agencies’ access to talent and the public. Mike was also the co-founder and chairman of Argo Blockchain plc, the first cryptocurrency company to be admitted to the mainstream, which had a market cap of $ 1 billion as of February 2021.

Timothy Vincent Le Druillenec, Non-executive director

Timothy Le Druillenec is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and has acted as a director of several public and private companies for many years and has held positions on the boards of several main market companies, AIM and PLUS . He was until recently a director of Argo Blockchain Plc, Guild Esports Plc, Cellular Goods Plc and Dukemount Capital Plc and was involved in the launch of these companies, all of which are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. He is currently a director of NFT Investments Plc and Dispersion Holdings Plc.

Mark Rutledge, Non-executive director

Mark has over 25 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur, senior executive and strategic advisor with particular expertise in structuring and financing start-ups. Early in his career, Mark practiced securities and entertainment law, acting for clients such as Viacom, Disney, Paramount, Time Warner and Canal +, and organizing over $ 100 million in production and funding by actions. He is currently CEO of Carraway Capital Corp., and Co-Founder and President of Sosido Networks Inc., a preeminent knowledge-sharing community for healthcare professionals. He was until recently a director of Leaf Mobile Inc, (TSE: LEAF), and is currently a director of Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: PNER), an investment firm focused on esports and mobile games, contributing to get the two companies listed on the stock market. He is also a director of Aja Ventures Inc., an investment firm specializing in psychedelic therapies and longevity, as well as Streaks Gaming Plc and Game Tribe eSports Plc. He has been active in the field of crypto-assets since 2011.

Misha Sher, Non-executive director

Misha is a senior international sports marketing executive with over 15 years of industry leadership experience in sponsorship, strategic planning, brand management, media, digital and social marketing and marketing. talent representation. He has experience negotiating over $ 100 million in sponsorships, appearances, image rights and deals with host cities on four continents. Misha is currently vice president of sports and entertainment at MediaCom, one of the world’s largest media communications specialists with billings exceeding $ 29 billion. MediaCom was also named Network of the Year for several years at the Global M&M Awards.

DO NOT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS ILLEGAL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS AD.

This announcement is not a prospectus and does not constitute an offer to sell securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa.

Neither this announcement, nor anything contained therein, should form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment of any kind in any jurisdiction. Investors must not subscribe or purchase ordinary shares (the “Ordinary actions“) mentioned in this announcement or in any final admission document, except solely on the basis of the information contained in such admission document, including the risk factors set out therein, which may be published by Dispersion Holdings PLC ) in due time in connection with a possible placement of Ordinary Shares in the Company and the possible admission of all of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company to the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market operated by Aquis Stock Exchange Limited. copy of any admission document published by the Company, if applicable, be available for consultation at the Company’s registered office and on the Company’s website at www.dispersionholdings.com

ENDS