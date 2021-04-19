All the Colin the Caterpillar “ dupes ” against whom M&S takes no legal action

Marks & Spencer has gone to war for claiming that Aldis’ latest dupe, Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake, is almost too similar to Colin, as competition between UK supermarkets intensifies.
The chain announced last week that it has taken legal action against the German grocer in an attempt to protect its Colin brand, alleging that Cuthbert infringed one of the chain’s best-selling lines.
He filed an intellectual property claim with the High Court, arguing that the similarity of Aldi’s product leads consumers to believe they are of the same standard and “straddle the coat tails” of Aldi’s reputation. M&S with the product.
But oddly, the grocer doesn’t act against his Big Four rivals who have all launched spin-offs since Colin made his first appearance in 1990.
Referring to his Colin-dupes club last week, Aldi tweeted: Cecil, Wiggles, Curly, Clyde. We got you. @Waitrose @Sainsburys @Tesco @Asda #FreeCuthbert.
Even members of the public have commented, arguing that the copied versions are in fact more affordable than the original.
One Twitter user wrote: “Surely if M&S takes legal action against Aldi for fighting back Colin the caterpillar, they’ll have to go against the rest as well?” Sorry, yours is too expensive M&S. “
Morrisons rang the bell: day two and they still don’t suspect a thing #freecuthbert
A host of other grocers have come up with their own versions, albeit with different names over the past decade, following the cake’s growing popularity.
This includes the caterpillar cake from Morrisons and Cecil the caterpillar celebrations which is stored at Waitrose.
Tescos 5.45 Tesco Curly The Caterpillar Cake even describes itself as a Swiss roll filled with chocolate flavored buttercream, covered with milk chocolate, finished with chocolate and sweet decorations identical to the Colins design.
Asdas Clyde the caterpillar also leaves intact. The 5.92 swiss role chains even include a layer of chocolate chips in true homage to its original.
Sainsburys’ Caterpillar Wiggle Edition is stored at 6 – although it has been kept silent since war broke out on social media.
Waitrose cashed in with Cecil, which will cost you 7 in the last few years.
Colin the Caterpillar has become a safety solution for all ages and occasions since its launch 30 years ago, with even David Beckham and Dame Judi Dench among fans of iconic cakes.
The product, a milk chocolate and buttercream sponge topped with chocolate candies and a white chocolate smiley face, is at the heart of M&S ‘partnership with the anti-cancer charity Macmillan.
In fact, it turned out to be so popular with cake lovers that M&S launched a whole range of spin-offs – with Colins’ girlfriend launching in 2016.
But problems are brewing for Colin in recent weeks, as his status as a caterpillar cake is threatened by a host of imitators, including Aldi.
M&S says the similarities between its cake and Aldis could lead consumers to believe they are of the same standard.
A spokesperson for M&S said: “Because we know the M&S brand is special to our customers and they expect the best from us, love and care is found in every M&S product. on our shelves.
“We want to protect Colin, Connie and our reputation for freshness, quality, innovation and value.”
It is understood that Aldi’s cake is a seasonal product and has not been on sale since February.
