Business
Swiss digital asset trading network is growing
A blockchain-inspired trading infrastructure that connects banks, businesses and investors with cryptocurrencies and a new generation of digital securities is on the way to becoming a reality in Switzerland.
This content was published on April 19, 2021 – 08:00 AM
swissinfo.ch
On Monday, the Swiss financial regulator gave the green light to TDX Digital eXchange by awarding a securities house license to technology company Taurus.
The Geneva-based fintech announces that it will launch its platform on May 10. Arab Bank Suisse, Hypothekarbank Lenzburg, FlowBank and SEBA are the first to join the network.
This year, Switzerland reformed its legislation to integrate exclusively digital assets into its legal framework. This has allowed companies like Taurus to launch platforms that provide the technology behind this new form of trading.
Blockchain and other distributed ledger technology (DLT) systems promise a faster, more profitable way to trade securities. Taurus says this will open the doors for small businesses to raise capital and the creation of a range of newly tradable assets. It should be as easy to buy and transfer private equity securities as buying a book on Amazon, Taurus co-founder Lamine Brahimi told SWI swissinfo.ch.
The Tauruss TDX platform is wired to process smart contracts on the Ethereum and Tezos blockchains. Smart contracts are coded instructions that automate the processes performed manually with traditional securities trading.
Other competitors
The news follows the launch of the SygnEx trading platform last year by Sygnum bank. The operator of the Swiss stock exchange, SIX Group, is awaiting approval of its future SDX Digital Exchange. Other blockchain companies, including Lykke, also have ambitions to add their own trading platforms. This includes tech company Forctis, which hopes to launch its be.fluid platform in the coming weeks.
Various other countries, such as Germany, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and the United States, are also building – or have introduced – digital asset trading platforms.
TDX, which describes itself as a digital asset marketplace, is not classified as an exchange and will not compete directly with SIX Groups’ SDX exchange. But such organized trading facilities still promise to create a more diverse network than the traditional trading system currently dominated by SIX.
Mass securities trading is now possible, independent of any custodian and central securities depository, Taurus said in a statement. There are almost 27 million companies in Europe, of which only 10,000 (0.04%) are listed on the stock exchange. Provided they pass the required due diligence process, issuers of private assets will be able to admit securities to trading and release liquidity to existing and potential investors.
Stablecoin options
In addition to the company’s shares, other digital assets, such as real estate, art and luxury goods, could be turned into digital assets on the platform. But despite the promise to unlock financial services for small players and lower fees, the digital asset industry has yet to deliver on a large scale until regulators and trading infrastructure catch up.
Unlike the Sygnums SygnEx platform, TDX does not intend to issue its own digital currency – or stablecoin – to make instant payments on transactions. Brahimi said TDX may incorporate other stablecoins, such as the one developed by the Geneva-based Association Diem (formerly Libra).
The company said it also plans to expand its operations in Europe and Asia.
How digital assets work
Digital-only versions of company stocks, financial instruments, and even objects, such as art or wine, are created through a process called tokenization.
Tokens confer property rights on the holder. They are integrated with coding known as smart contracts which automatically complete many manual processes in trading today.
Blockchains, or other DLT systems, act like digital ledgers, depending on the ownership of the tokens. The system allows tokens to be exchanged peer-to-peer without the need for intermediaries.
This is currently operated by artists, some of whom earn large sums of money by selling so-called non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of their works.
End of insertion
