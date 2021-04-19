New lithium giant emerges to meet growing demand for batteries





Photographer: STR / AFP / Getty Images Photographer: STR / AFP / Getty Images A planned $ 3.1 billion merger of two Australian miners is expected to create one of the world’s largest producers of lithium products, key to meeting the rapidly growing global demand for batteries for electric vehicles. The agreement between Orocobre Ltd. and Galaxy Resources Ltd. is the biggest mining deal of the year to date, according to Bloomberg data, with shares of both companies closing three-year highs in Sydney. The merger would create the world’s fifth-largest producer of chemicals lithium, the refined form of raw materials used to make batteries for electric vehicles. Miners at battery makers have been rushing to secure lithium supplies as the EV frenzy will create a structural deficit as early as this year, and prices are already rebounding from a three-year drop. According to BloombergNEF, demand for batteries is expected to increase tenfold by 2030, as the global transition to clean energy accelerates. The new company “is going to be a globally relevant player in terms of chemical lithium production,” said Reg Spencer, head of mining research at Canaccord Genuity Australia Ltd. He said she could become the third largest producer by 2025 if any growth plans go ahead. The A $ 4 billion deal values ​​Galaxy at around A $ 3.53 per share, a reduction of 2.2% from Friday’s close, and has the backing of both boards. Martin Perez de Solay, CEO of Orocobre, will lead the new group. Orocobre will offer 0.569 of its shares for each Galaxy share and will own 54.2% of the merged company, Galaxy owning 45.8%. Orocobre was advised on the operation by UBS AG, while Galaxy’s advisor was Standard Chartered Plc. The deal is expected to be finalized in mid-August 2021. Various assets The merged group, which has yet to be officially named, will be headquartered in Buenos Aires, but its primary listing will remain in Australia. The deal gives companies a geographically diverse set of assets. Orocobre sells lithium carbonate from its Operation Olaroz in Argentina, while Galaxy has a mine in Australia and growth projects in Canada and South America. Lithium raw materials are most often mined in brine operations that pump liquid from underground reservoirs into large evaporation ponds or in traditional hard rock mines. China is the largest player in electric vehicle batteries, with the majority of the world’s production capacity, and has a stranglehold on processing the necessary commodities. The growth profile of the combined group’s existing assets has enabled it to acquire a 10% share of the lithium market over the next five to seven years, Perez de Solay said in an interview, supported by “a strong balance sheet that will allow us not only to realize these projects, but to continue to develop. The world’s leading lithium producers currently include Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA and Albemarle Corp. Risk in Argentina Canaccord’s Spencer said there were risks involved in having most of an operation in Argentina, given its history of geopolitical and financial volatility, although Orocobre’s local management team has been up to the task. ‘now proven to be able to manage these risks. “From Galaxy’s point of view, we were looking for a partner who had deep Argentinian experience in the country and we have it in Orocobre,” said Simon Hay, CEO of Galaxy, who will assume the role of president of international trade in the new organization. The merger will help reduce the risks of Galaxy’s Sal de Vida growth project in the South American country, he said. – With the help of Harry Brumpton (Updates to add lithium chemicals and processing information in the second, ninth paragraphs.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

