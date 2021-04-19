Strategic partnership with Elsan Paris Stock Exchange: PHA

PRESS RELEASE

Strategic partnership between ELSAN and Pharmagest Group

develop relationships with private practitioners via PandaLabs instant messaging app for healthcare professionals

ELSAN, a leading private health operator in France which takes care of 2million patients each year in its 120private hospitals and clinics, and the Pharmagest group, majority shareholder of PandaLab, are finalizing a strategic partnership to optimize interactions and information flows between healthcare professionals in hospitals and in private practice.

PandaLab makes its instant messaging app , PandaLab Pro, available for ELSAN s 12 0 private clinics and hospitals.

ELSAN acquires a minority stake in PandaLab.

Paris and Villers-ls-Nancy, 19 April 2021 – 07:30.m. (THIS) – After signing a partnership agreement in January 2020 with PandaLab for its secure instant messaging application intended for healthcare professionals in practice and medical practice, ELSAN, a leading private healthcare operator in France, has entered into a strategic partnership with Healthcare and Social Assistance Establishment Solutions (HSCFS) Division of the Pharmagest Group (Euronext Paris – Compartment B – ISIN: FR 0012882389), managed by its subsidiary MALTAINFORMATIQUE, to develop relationships with healthcare professionals in private practice through the instant messaging application for the healthcare sector developed by PandaLab, a subsidiary of the Pharmagest Group.

To solidify this partnership, ELSAN has taken a minority stake in the start-up, joining its founders and Pharmagest Group, the reference shareholder, whose majority stake remains unchanged (at 56.27% of the capital of PandaLabs since April 2020) .

This strategic partnership will accelerate the deployment of PandaLabs in France by equipping the ELSAN network of private clinics and hospitals with its PandaLab Pro solution. It will also contribute to the objective of the HSCFS Division, operating under the direction of MALTA INFORMATIQUE, a subsidiary of the Pharmagest Group, of making PandaLab Pro a key communication tool between all healthcare professionals, whether in private practice, in social establishment or in a hospital environment in France and Europe.

PandaLab Pro, an intuitive, easy-to-use, multifunctional and secure tool for sharing health data with physicians in private practice, whose adoption has been accelerated through the health crisis

In the context of a health crisis where healthcare professionals must be informed and communicate quickly, the PandaLab Pro application has been deployed in half of the ELSAN clinics and hospitals with a volume of nearly 750,000 messages in less than a year.

The implementation of this intuitive and easy-to-use instant messaging application from a computer or smartphone secures and facilitates internal communications not only between healthcare professionals and other staff but also with physicians in private practice thanks to a specific module developed jointly by PandaLab and ELSAN. In this way, establishments using PandaLab Pro facilitate the work of healthcare professionals in private practice by offering them a fluid and secure communication tool. Nearly 800 health professionals in private practice have already been invited to join groups formed within ELSAN private hospitals in relation to their activity. This tool allows you to get in direct contact with the service or medical team concerned, to obtain an opinion from the practitioners of the establishment, to transfer an X-ray, to quickly obtain a response or to be directed to the right one. corresponding.

PandaLab Pro is therefore used, for example, between the medical services of private hospitals and ELSAN retirement homes, between hospital pharmacists and independent pharmacies or by chronic wound care units to communicate with nurses at home. This tool adapts to each communication need with ambitious objectives: improving the efficiency of care, improving the quality of interaction, reducing the time required to obtain information.

Simon LEVY, Executive Vice President for Strategy and Development at ELSAN commented: Our investment in PandaLab will accelerate its deployment by developing communications between healthcare professionals in hospitals and private practices in order to improve coordination in the delivery of care to the two million patients we see each year..“

Grgoire de ROTALIER, Deputy Managing Director of the Pharmagest Group and Head of the Solutions Division for health and social protection establishments of the Pharmagest group added: Integration of PandaLabs in all our software applications (pharmacies, retirement homes, home hospitals, home nursing services, hospitals, health centers and doctors in private practice) combined with ELSANThe vast regional network of clinics and private hospitals will help make PandaLab a major communication tool between hospitals and healthcare professionals in private practice.. “

Christelle MASSON, Managing Director of PandaLab concluded: We are very proud that ELSAN has decided to join our shareholder base alongside the Pharmagest Group. This will allow us to accelerate the deployment of PandaLab Pro in France and to continue to demonstrate the usefulness of this application for the coordination of the patient care pathway..

About ELSAN

Frances, the leading private healthcare provider, ELSAN has a strong presence throughout the country meemeet the needs of patients in all areas. ELSAN has 25,000 employees and 6,500 private practitioners in 120 clinics and hospitals in all regions of France, providing treatment and services to more than two million patients per year. Our mission: to offer innovative and high quality care with a human touch. www.elsan.care

About PandaLab – www.pandalab.fr

PandaLab, the developer of the e-Health software solution, PandaLab Pro, is a French start-up founded by Dr Aurlien LAMBERT, a medical oncologist. The application intended for health professionals and medical secretaries has more than 7,500 paying users throughout France. PandaLab is a leading provider of e-health solutions designed to coordinate and streamline the entire patient care journey. PandaLab has been a subsidiary of the Pharmagest Group since 2020.

About COMPUTER MALTA and the Solutions division for health and social care establishments of the Pharmagest Group

COMPUTER MALTA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Pharmagest Group, is an independent software publisher specializing in applications for seniors’ residences and crèches for the elderly, a rapidly growing sector in which it has a 28% market share. His TITAN The application is the only solution on the market with the capacity to cover the entire drug supply chain for residences for the elderly. As of December 31, 2020, COMPUTER MALTA equipped with 2,220 senior residences.

COMPUTER MALTA is the operating company responsible for leading the Solutions for healthcare and social protection establishments division of the Pharmagest group (189 employees; 2019 turnover: 26.19 million; installed base: more than 3,500 establishments). With its DICSIT subsidiaries COMPUTER, AXIGATE, ICT, PANDALAB and MALTA BELGIUM, this division also operates in a number of sectors including e-health, home hospitals, home nursing services, hospitals and health centers, and multi-discipline institutions.

About the Pharmagest group : www.pharmagest.com – Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest, LinkedIn and Facebook

With more than 1,100 employees acting as citizens in the service of health and well-being, the Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals. health guaranteeing the efficiency of the health system and improving the patient care pathway.

A major player in the quality of care and coordination between the practice and hospitals, the Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the first healthcare platform and an ecosystem unique for France and Europe, putting the best of technology at the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B

Indices: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP – GAA Index 2020 – CAC SMALL and CAC All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for deferred settlement service (service Rglement Diffr – SRD) and stock savings accounts invested in small and medium-sized enterprisesps (PEA-PME)

ISIN: FR 0012882389 Reuters: PHA.PA Bloomberg: – PMGI FP

