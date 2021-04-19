NXT Energy Solutions announces the acquisition of Geothermal Rights Toronto Stock Exchange: SFD

CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NXT or the “Company”) (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) is pleased to announce that it has acquired SFD technological rights for geothermal resources (geothermal resources) of Mr. George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT, and who is the inventor of SFD Technology. This agreement was negotiated between Mr. Liszicasz and the independent members of the board of directors of NXT (board of NXT).

Geothermal applications include reservoirs of natural underground fluids or rocky conditions from which heat can be extracted and used to generate electrical power or for direct use in industrial, agricultural or household applications. The main subterranean properties such as porosity, permeability and impermeable cover rock which are vital in the search for oil and gas resources and are also essential for locating the most promising geothermal resources. For these reasons, the SFD The technology has a natural extension to geothermal applications and given the dramatic change currently taking place in the global energy industry, the NXT Board of Directors believes that the acquisition of this right is timely and enforceable.

Since their first commercialization in 2007 for the use of hydrocarbons, non-intrusive NXTs airbornetechnology enables its customers to dramatically improve drilling success rates while reducing the overall negative environmental impact of traditional large-scale ground surveys by minimizing disruption to community life and surface use. In April 2020, NXT received confirmation of a patent granted by the European Patent Office, bringing the total number of countries granting the patent internationally to 44. NXT to file patent protection for geothermal applications of SFD once the development of the SFD sensors reach appropriate milestones.

The NXT Board of Directors noted that as industries around the world transition to a low-carbon economy, geothermal energy has gained greater importance for its environmental benefits as a source of energy. non-intermittent renewable energy. NXT takes great pleasure in announcing this agreement and looks forward to leveraging its extensive research and marketing skills acquired in hydrocarbon resources to develop and commercialize SFD’s Geothermal Resource application. Technology.”

The consideration for the acquisition of the geothermal resource will be settled in these important milestones.

A signing payment of US $ 40,000 and 300,000 common shares in the equity of the company (common shares), subject to TSX approval, is due immediately; A milestone payment of $ 200,000 will be made when the company’s cash balance exceeds $ 5,000,000, due to receipt of funds from operations; and 250,000 USD milestone of the project contract. This step will be paid if within two (2) years the Company signs SFD contracts worth $ 10,000,000 or more and receives at least $ 5,000,000 in cash from those same DFS project contracts.

Following the issuance of the 300,000 common shares, Mr. Liszicasz will own approximately a total of 15,337,234 (23.7%) of the 64,814,921 outstanding common shares of NXT Energys.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD The survey system uses quantum-scale sensors to detect disturbances in the gravity field in an airborne survey method that can be used both on shore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. SFD The survey system allows our clients to focus their exploration decisions on land commitments, data acquisition expenses and prioritization of prospects on areas with the highest potential. SFD is environmentally friendly and insensitive to ground safety issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. offers its customers an efficient and reliable method to reduce time, costs and risks associated to exploration.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information provided in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally contains statements containing words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “want”, “expect”, “plan”, “plan”, “intend”, ” suggest “or similar words suggesting future results or a prospect. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: the acceptance of the issue of 300,000 shares to Mr. Liszicasz by the TSX, trade negotiations and opportunities; business strategies and objectives; continuous research and development on the geothermal resource; the patent application process for geothermal resources; and the completion of the payment milestones of the agreement. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently expected due to a number of factors and risks, including those related to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV / COVID-19), and the potentially negative effects thereof on the company’s workforce, supply chain or demand for its products. The other risk factors facing the company are described in its most recent annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the management report for the year ended December 31, 2020, which have been filed electronically at through the Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval System (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made. herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.