Periodic update of the Signify Amsterdam Stock Exchange share buyback: LIGHT





Press release April 19, 2021 Periodic update of the Signify share buyback Eindhoven, the Netherlands Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 327,256 shares during the period from April 12 to April 16, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 44.50 EUR per action and for a total amount of 14.6 million euros. These buybacks were made as part of the company’s buyback program announced on February 25, 2021. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive share plan and other employee share ownership plans. The total number of shares repurchased to date under this program is 1,295,413 shares for a total amount of € 53.8 million. Details of the share buyback operations are available here. — FINISH — For more information, please contact: Signify Investor Relations

Thelke Gerdes

Phone: +31 6 1801 7131

Email: [email protected] Signify Corporate Communications

Elco from Groningen

Phone: +31 6 1086 5519

Email: [email protected] About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-driven services deliver business value and transform lives in homes, buildings and public spaces. With a turnover of 6.5 billion euros in 2020, we have around 38,000 employees and are present in more than 70 countries. We unleash the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for four consecutive years, and were named an industry leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Signify news is available at the press room, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is available on the Investor Relations page. 20210419_Signify periodic update on share buybacks

