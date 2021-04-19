Ayurcann Holdings Corp. announces an oversubscribed private placement Canadian Stock Exchange: AYUR.CN

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Following its press release of April 12, 2021, Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the Company or Ayurcann), is pleased to announce that it has oversubscribed and increased its broker-less private placement (the “Offer”) due to strong investor demand. The Company now anticipates that the Offering will be completed for gross proceeds of at least $ 550,000.00, consisting of at least 2,910,053 units (units) at a price of $ 0.189 per unit. Each unit is made up of one common share of the company (one common share) and one half common share purchase warrant (one warrant). Each warrant may be exercised to acquire one common share at an exercise price of C $ 0.38 per common share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the offering (the “Closing Date”). , scheduled for April 22, 2021. The units will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue.
Ayurcann CEO Igal Sudman commented, “We are very pleased with the demand we see for the Offering. The feedback we have received to date shows that our company is resonating with investors. Construction of phase 2, which will significantly increase the capacity of our facilities.
As indicated above, certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offer. The Company may pay a cash commission equal to 6% of the value of certain products raised in connection with the financing, specifically excluding funds raised from insiders.
The Company will use the gross proceeds of the Offering for the expansion of its Pickering Phase 2 facility which, upon completion of this expansion, is expected to increase the Company’s annual extraction capacity from 200,000 kg to 300,000 kg and increase capacity. treatment of cannabis 2.0. and 3.0 products from about 1 million units per year to about 2.5 million units per year.
About Ayurcann Holdings Corp .:
Ayurcann is a leading provider of post-harvest solutions focused on providing and creating customized processes and pharmaceutical grade products for the adult and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann aims to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing the best and exclusive services in their class, including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, forward-looking statements), including those identified by the expressions anticipate, believe, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, should and similar expressions insofar as they relate to the Company or its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the company’s expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, inability to obtain regulatory approval, the ability to increase production at the Company’s facilities , the continued availability of capital and financing, and economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Although these statements are based on reasonable assumptions of management, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates regarding future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the company has attempted to identify risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to meet expectations, estimates or intent and such changes could be material.Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that could adversely affect the business, financial condition and / or operating results of the company .The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the company’s forward-looking statements.