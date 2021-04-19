Ayurcann Holdings Corp. announces an oversubscribed private placement Canadian Stock Exchange: AYUR.CN

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Following its press release of April 12, 2021, Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the Company or Ayurcann), is pleased to announce that it has oversubscribed and increased its broker-less private placement (the “Offer”) due to strong investor demand. The Company now anticipates that the Offering will be completed for gross proceeds of at least $ 550,000.00, consisting of at least 2,910,053 units (units) at a price of $ 0.189 per unit. Each unit is made up of one common share of the company (one common share) and one half common share purchase warrant (one warrant). Each warrant may be exercised to acquire one common share at an exercise price of C $ 0.38 per common share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the offering (the “Closing Date”). , scheduled for April 22, 2021. The units will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue.

Ayurcann CEO Igal Sudman commented, “We are very pleased with the demand we see for the Offering. The feedback we have received to date shows that our company is resonating with investors. Construction of phase 2, which will significantly increase the capacity of our facilities.

As indicated above, certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offer. The Company may pay a cash commission equal to 6% of the value of certain products raised in connection with the financing, specifically excluding funds raised from insiders.

The Company will use the gross proceeds of the Offering for the expansion of its Pickering Phase 2 facility which, upon completion of this expansion, is expected to increase the Company’s annual extraction capacity from 200,000 kg to 300,000 kg and increase capacity. treatment of cannabis 2.0. and 3.0 products from about 1 million units per year to about 2.5 million units per year.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp .:

Ayurcann is a leading provider of post-harvest solutions focused on providing and creating customized processes and pharmaceutical grade products for the adult and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann aims to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing the best and exclusive services in their class, including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

