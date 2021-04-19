Business
United adds flights to Iceland, Greece and Croatia
American travelers wishing to return to Europe this summer do not have many options due toborder closures and other COVID-19 restrictions, but some destinations are open to vaccinated visitors.
And U.S. airlines are bracing for pent-up demand for international travel by adding flights.
United Airlines said Monday it will offer new flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland from July. Countries are open or soon will be open to fully vaccinated travelers.
Delta Air Lines recently announced plans to begin daily service from Boston to Iceland in May and resume flights to Iceland from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Minneapolis.
And American Airlines in June will add flights from New York to Athens, Greece. Outside of Europe, American is launching service from New York and Miami to Israel, another country that will beginwelcome vaccinated travelersin May, starting with tourist groups.
All add to the resumption of some international flights that were canceled during the pandemic and are slowly returning more Americans are vaccinated, COVID-19 cases are shrinking in many areas, and restrictions around the world are relaxed.Almost half of American adults received a dose of the vaccine and 30% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Americans want to travel and they want to travel overseas,” Delta Air Lines chairman Glen Hauenstein said Thursday during the airline’s earnings call.
Delta and other airlines are also optimistic without restrictiontravel will resume between the US and UK as part of a ‘travel corridor’, but those hopes have already been dashed as talks between the two countries dragged on amid a increase in COVID-19 variants.
“We are making progress in this regard,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday, adding that it is not clear whether vaccines will be required under the proposed travel corridor.
UK releases COVID-19 lockdown:Three-month lockdown ended April 12
The CDC said this month that Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 can resume the trip at low risk for themselves, but the agency still does not recommend travel given the growing number of cases.
Vaccinated travelers must always follow an order from the CDC,Postedin January,requiring a negative COVID-19 testto board international flights to the United States, and is expected to undergo another test three to five days after returning home.
United’s new flights to Europe for summer 2021
Here are details on United’s new routes:
Newark, New Jersey-Dubrovnik, Croatia: Flights start July 8 and will be offered three times a week until October 3. United has said it will be the only airline to offer non-stop flights between the United States and Croatia this summer. American launched nonstop flights between Philadelphia and Dubrovnik in 2019 but suspended them during the pandemic and is not resuming service this summer.
Washington Dulles-Athens: Daily flights start July 1 and continue until October 1. United also plans to resume flights between Newark and Athens on June 3.
Chicago-Reykjavik, Iceland: Daily flights start July 1 and will continue until October 3. United claims to be the first US carrier to offer nonstop service on the road. United will also resume daily flights between Newark and Reykjavik on June 3, with flights through October 29.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]