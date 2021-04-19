Dollar collapses to 6-week low, Bitcoin stabilizes after weekend drop

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar fell to a six-week low against its major peers on Monday, with Treasury yields close to their five-week low, after the US Federal Reserve reiterated its view according to which any spike in inflation was likely to be temporary.

FILE PHOTO: The US dollar bills are seen in front of the stock chart displayed in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

The dollar was also held back by improving risk sentiment amid a rally in global equities to record levels.

Bitcoin stabilized after losses on Sunday, when it plunged as much as 14% to $ 51,541, which one report attributes to news of a power outage in China.

The dollar index, which tracks it against six other currencies, fell to 91.079, not far from last week’s low of 91.484, a level not seen since March 18.

The greenback’s weakness was pronounced across the board on Monday, with the currency hitting multi-week lows against major peers in the G10 currency group: the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar. , and the euro.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell as low as 1.5280% last week from 1.7760% at the end of last month, its highest in more than a year.

Indeed, the USD rally is now almost a distant memory and the currency’s underperformance appears to reflect the apparent divergence in outlook between falling UST yields and rather bullish bond yields elsewhere, said Valentin Marinov, Head of G10 FX research at Crédit Agricole. .

This is almost exactly the opposite of the moves we saw in March and, given that US fundamentals have improved significantly since March, the decline in UST yields could reflect the negative impact of the huge cash injection resulting from the progress of the TGA which began last month. .

The euro broke above $ 1.20 for the first time in more than six weeks, hitting a high of $ 1.2048 at noon in London. . The European Central Bank meets on Thursday with internal divisions over the pace of bond purchases, the extension of COVID-19 lockdowns and potential delays from the EU stimulus fund forming the backdrop.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC on Friday that the US economy is poised to tear itself apart as vaccinations continue and activity picks up, but higher inflation is likely to be transient , echoing comments from other Fed officials, including President Jerome Powell, on the last week.

With liquidity still plentiful, we’ll hear more about the currency carry trade which thrives in a low volatility environment, said Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK and EEC at ING.

This is especially the case if the Fed manages to make the April 28 meeting a non-event. With the overnight SOFR USD interest rate now at 0.01%, the dollar is clearly not scoring high on the carry front. And indeed, a little more confidence in the stories of European and global recovery could well see flows starting again towards emerging countries after being derailed by the liquidation of the Treasury in February and March.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index hit its highest level in a month, rising 0.2% on the day. The Chinese yuan, which forms about 30% of the weight of the indices, hit its highest level since March 23, up 0.4% on the day to 6.5031 per dollar.

Bitcoin stabilized around $ 57,000 after falling on Sunday.

Data website CoinMarketCap cited a power outage in China’s Xinjiang region, which is believed to power many bitcoin mines, for sale.

Despite recent weakness, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency remains up 97% in 2021, after more than quadrupling last year.