Ibere ​​Pharmaceuticals announces separate trading of its Class A common shares and redeemable warrants effective April 19, 2021





PHILADELPHIA CREAM, April 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Ibere ​​Pharmaceuticals (the “Company”) today announced that, starting April 19, 2021, the holders of the shares sold as part of the company’s initial public offering of 13,800,000 shares to $ 10.00 per unit, completed on March 2, 2021, may elect to trade separately the Class A common shares and the redeemable warrants included in the units. Nonseparated Units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “IBERU” and the Class A common shares and separate redeemable warrants will trade on the NYSE under the symbols “ “IBER”. and “IBERW” respectively. No Split Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Co., the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into Class A common shares and redeemable warrants. Founded by senior executives in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry for many years Osagie O. Imasogie, Lisa gray and Zoltan Kerekes, Ibere ​​Pharmaceuticals is a newly formed special purpose acquisition company to acquire, manage and develop strong international brand portfolios that span markets around the world. The Company intends to focus on opportunities in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Company executives have built transformational growth businesses by leveraging the deep industrial relationships developed using their PATCOLphilosophy (People are the currency of life) and applying their in-depth knowledge of pharmaceutical operations. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the sole manager of the accounting for the offering. The registration statements relating to the Units and the underlying securities were declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 25, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before. registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, Attn .: Equity Syndicate, 1-800-248-8863, [email protected]. About Ibere ​​Pharmaceuticals Ibere ​​Pharmaceuticals is a newly formed special purpose acquisition company which completed its IPO in March 2021, raise $ 138 million in the product. Directed by Osagie O. Imasogie, Lisa gray and Zoltan Kerekes, Ibere ​​Pharmaceuticals was created to acquire, manage and develop strong international brand portfolios that operate in markets around the world. Company leaders have built transformational growth companies by leveraging the deep industrial relationships developed using their PATCOLphilosophy (People are the currency of life) and applying their in-depth knowledge of pharmaceutical operations. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and the prospectus for the offering filed with the Company. the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Media contacts

