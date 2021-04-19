Bragg Gaming Provides Information on Annual Meeting of Shareholders Toronto Stock Exchange: BRAG

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – B2B gaming platform technology provider Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) today provides more information on its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“), in response to public health and safety advisories regarding COVID-19.

Information on the shareholders’ meeting

The Company intends to hold the meeting on April 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. In light of the impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and subject to restrictions on group gatherings at the time of the meeting, the company will hold the meeting both via live audio webcast and in person. In order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company encourages shareholders to vote by proxy and attend the meeting via a live audio webcast, rather than attend the meeting in person. Shareholders present via webcast will have the opportunity to ask questions of management following the meeting.

The meeting webcast details are as follows:

Website: www.webex.com (click on “Join a meeting “at top right–hand side) Access code: 187 863 5453 Password: pT2HarUS @ 34 (78242787 from phones and video systems) Compose: 1-833-311-4101 (US Toll) Access code: 187 863 5453

Proxies may be submitted electronically, by mail or by telephone, as further described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 26, 2021, no later than 10 a.m. ET on April 26, 2021.

As the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, the Company reserves the right to implement additional precautionary measures related to the Assembly if it deems it appropriate.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global provider of B2B gaming technology platforms. With operations in Europe and North America, Bragg is emerging as an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Braggs’ main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed bookie and managed services provider, delivering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, Company Director, Bragg Gaming Group

[email protected]

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:

Keera Hart, Kaiser & Partners Communications

[email protected]

905-580-1257

For investor inquiries, please contact:

David Gentry

[email protected]

1-800-733-2447

407-491-4498

