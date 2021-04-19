Americans want cryptocurrency from their banks

Coinbase employee Daniel Huynh holds a bottle of celebratory champagne as he photographs outside the … [+] Nasdaq MarketSite, Times Square, New York, Wednesday, April 14, 2021 (AP Photo / Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS



The rise in the price of Bitcoin, coupled with the stock market debut of Coinbases (which valued the company at ~ $ 85 billion), helped legitimize Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency in the eyes of many skeptics and skeptics.

Not among the banks, however.

One of the cornerstone advisers investigation Senior executives from banks and credit unions found that eight in ten financial institutions had no interest in offering cryptocurrency investing services to their clients, and only 2% said they were very interested.

Cryptocurrency investment plans Source: Cornerstone Advisors



Consumers want Bitcoin from their banks

Banks and credit unions seem unaware of trends and consumer attitudes towards cryptocurrency. According to a December 2020 survey of 3,898 U.S. consumers from Cornerstone Advisors:

15% of American consumers own Bitcoin or some other form of cryptocurrency. With Bitcoin’s price skyrocketing since late 2020, that percentage is certainly higher today. At the time of the survey, 17% of consumers said they plan to invest in cryptocurrency in 2021.

With Bitcoin’s price skyrocketing since late 2020, that percentage is certainly higher today. At the time of the survey, 17% of consumers said they plan to invest in cryptocurrency in 2021. 60% of crypto owners would use their bank to invest in cryptocurrencies. Of those consumers who already own cryptocurrency, 60% said they would definitely use their bank if it offered them the option to invest in cryptocurrency and 32% said they could. Only 4% of current crypto owners said they would not use their bank to invest in crypto because they would not change the exchange they are currently using.

Interest in a bank’s cryptocurrency Source: Cornerstone Advisors



68% of crypto owners are very interested in Bitcoin-based debit or credit card rewards. Of those consumers who plan to buy crypto in 2021, around four in 10 are very interested in Bitcoin-based rewards and almost half are somewhat interested.

Interest in Bitcoin Rewards Source: Cornerstone Advisors



Why are the banks in the sand?

What is preventing banks from offering cryptocurrency investment services? Risk aversion and compliance. According to Boston Consulting Group:

Leaders in financial services remain skeptical about the value of cryptocurrency as an asset class, and individual cryptocurrencies have sometimes lost their market capitalization. During the COVID-19 crisis, cryptocurrencies experienced volatility and their reputation was tarnished by Bitcoin’s association with criminal acts such as the July 2020 Twitter hack.

It’s a pretty lame excuse. It’s like a bank that says we won’t take cash anymore because some people are forging money.

Additionally, banks have allowed their clients to invest in stocks like Tricida and Invesco Mortgage Capital, both of which lost 80% of their market capitalization in 2020.

Doesn’t that kind of volatility matter?

Start of banking cryptography activity

The 2% of institutions interested in providing crypto-related services are, for the most part, larger institutions. According to a senior executive at one of the top 10 banks (who requested to remain anonymous):

Each large bank actively participates in calls for tenders with the main custody platforms. The products are probably 8 to 12 months before they are offered.

However, there is some crypto activity among smaller banks, including:

VAST Bank. VAST said It is the first nationally chartered financial institution to purchase and provide custody services for a digital asset on behalf of its clients and directly from their bank accounts.

VAST said It is the first nationally chartered financial institution to purchase and provide custody services for a digital asset on behalf of its clients and directly from their bank accounts. Quontic Bank. At the end of 2020, Quontic Bank launched a Bitcoin Rewards checking account that pays account holders 1.5% in Bitcoin on purchases made with the account’s debit card.

At the end of 2020, Quontic Bank launched a Bitcoin Rewards checking account that pays account holders 1.5% in Bitcoin on purchases made with the account’s debit card. First boulevard. This challenger bank, focused on generating generational wealth for black Americans, has announced that it will pilot the Visa suite of crypto APIs to enable its customers to buy, hold and trade digital assets.

Who’s Afraid of a Small Crypto Contest?

According to a crypto custodial provider:

Many banks conclude that they cannot compete with Coinbases’ strong customer / product experience and focus their efforts on the asset management and private customer areas of their business.

More lame thinking on the part of the banks.

Three reasons why:

They have not seen the data presented above on consumer interest in obtaining crypto services from their banks; If companies weren’t offering new products and services because another competitor was already in the market with a good product, we would never see 75% of successful products in the market; and Coinbase, along with Square, PayPal, and other crypto exchanges, are expanding their offerings to general banking services. Concrete example: the offer of Coinbases debit cards.

Consumer demand for cryptocurrencies

Bank executives like to think of their organizations as customer centric. If this were true, both banks would fall trying to launch crypto related services.

With the exception of consumers over the age of 55, almost all demographic segments of the population express a strong and growing interest in investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency ownership and purchase interest Source: Cornerstone Advisors



The upcoming Bitcoin banking boom

Banks have a long list of reasons to avoid cryptocurrency that our clients shouldn’t invest in, it’s too risky, not worth it, etc.

The biggest risk for banks is do not provide cryptocurrency services.

Patrick Sells, Head of Banking Solutions at NO, the Bitcoin subsidiary of Stone Ridge, a $ 10 billion alternative asset manager, argues that the provision of crypto services reduced banking risk:

By not offering cryptocurrency trading services, banks potentially have greater AML exposure because they don’t know where the incoming funds are coming from.

Banks and credit unions cannot continue to ignore consumer demand for cryptocurrency. And they won’t. Four forces will mobilize the banking sector, setting the stage for a banking-Bitcoin boom in 2022:

Large institutions launching crypto offers; The success of PayPal and Square in the crypto space; Strong interest and demand from consumers; and Ongoing regulatory relaxation and guidance.

This gives banks some time in 2021 to educate themselves on the compliance factors and product options involved. Plural options because, as NYDIGs Sells explains, crypto is not just about trading:

Banks have a range of product options, including trading, rewards, and interest enhancement (i.e. providing interest to bitcoin account holders).

Falling back on moral excuses to avoid the crypto market, for example, is a bad Ponzi scheme. It’s like saying that you won’t lend to someone who goes to Las Vegas to gamble or who hires or bankers someone you think is spending too much money on lottery tickets.

Banks must admit that investing in cryptocurrencies is becoming common. Refusing to play the game is a bad business decision.

For a free copy of the Cornerstone Advisors report Integrated FinTech: How Financial Institutions Can Relaunch New Product Innovation Through FinTech Partnerships, Click on here.