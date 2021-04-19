Worksport announces its intention to list on the Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange Other OTC: WKSP

Company to perform a reverse split as Part of Listing

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the company), a developer and manufacturer of high-quality modular roof covers and solar-powered systems for light trucks, today announced have applied to list their shares on the Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange. As part of the process to meet the initial listing requirements, Worksport’s board of directors has authorized a reverse stock consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the companies at a ratio of at least 1 in 10 and d ‘at most 1. for-30. The reverse split will be performed concurrently with the NASDAQ listing and will not be undertaken in the event that the Company does not complete the NASDAQ listing.

Commenting on the plans to list on NASDAQ, Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport, said: We believe this is the perfect time for Worksport to announce its intention to move to a leading national stock exchange. We have laid a solid foundation for our business, having developed a robust product line of luggage covers as well as the revolutionary Terravis system. We have completed the final design of our Terravis COR mobile battery system which we will present shortly. We have reorganized our manufacturing capabilities to meet increased demand and continue to invest in R&D. More importantly, everything we have accomplished to date has been achieved with a balance sheet that shows very little debt and almost $ 10 million in cash. We are stronger today and better positioned to succeed than we have ever been. We believe that listing our shares on a national stock exchange will enhance our profile in the investment community and expand our investor base. This is a critical step in our evolution as a public company, and the reverse split is an important step in this process.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (currently OTCQB: WKSP) develops and manufactures high quality, modular and attractively priced luggage covers and solar powered systems for light trucks such as the Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, Ford F-Series, and al. . and consumer-driven adventures and goals, where portable power is a necessity. Available soon for pre-order, the modular and redefining Worksport TerraVis The tonneau cover system is carefully designed for the construction contractor and the light all-terrain trucker, for work and play, to sustainably deliver extra energy for those extra miles. Expected to be launched by the end of 2021, its ally TerraVis COR The Mobile Energy Storage System (ESS) will be another redefining product for vacationers, second home owners and campers. Plans are also being developed to expand the network with micro-charging stations to provide convenience and efficiency in charging smaller electric vehicles. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

Forward-looking statements

The information contained in this document may contain “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect the current view of future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “future”, “intend”, “plan” or the negative of these Similar terms and expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release regarding the views of the management of the company concerning its commercial strategy, registration on a national stock exchange, future operating results and prospects for liquidity and capital resources. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances which are difficult to predict. The actual results of the Company may differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We therefore caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the actual results of the Company to vary may occur from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, activity levels, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including United States securities laws, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results. No exchange or regulatory service provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.