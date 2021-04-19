C2C Gold strengthens the exploration team; Advances for the Canadian Stock Exchange: CTOC.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – C2C GOLD CORP.(CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: CTCGF)is pleased to announce the appointment of Fredy Marino as the Companys Director of Exploration with immediate effect. Mr. Marino will focus on developing and implementing the Field Season for C2C Golds’ Central Newfoundland Goldbelt projects. The company also informs that applications for surface exploration permits have been submitted to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

I am very happy to announce the appointment of Mr. Marino at a pivotal time for C2C, says Lori Walton, CEO of C2C. His extensive global gold exploration experience brings solid expertise to our talented exploration team. We are working hard to interpret historical data and focus on the most promising areas of our Badger, Millertown and Barrens Landing properties located in the central Newfoundlands gold belt.

Fredy Marino, exploration director of C2C Gold Corp.

Mr. Marino brings to the Company over 25 years of mining exploration experience, including consultancy or staff positions with Eurasian Minerals Inc., Golden Predator Mining Corp., Victoria Gold Corp., Largo Resources Ltd., Bema Gold. Corp., Geoinformatics Exploration and others. His specialties include terrain mapping, underground mapping, exploration and evaluation of ore deposits, with significant experience in the Yukon and Nevada. Mr. Marino served as the Senior Field Geologist at Solgold, Ecuador. He has also been involved in exploration projects in many parts of the world, including Mexico, Mongolia, Alaska, Siberia, Sweden, Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina.

Mr. Marino holds an MSc in Geology from the Mackay School of Mines, University of Nevada, Reno, and a Professional MSc in Mineral Exploration from ITC, Delft, The Netherlands. He also conducted doctoral studies in natural / mineral resources at the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi.

Mr. Marino will be instrumental in the dynamic advancement of the Companys large land position in Newfoundland, Canada, working with Companys contractors, consultants and technical advisors to provide direction in implementation. of the field season 2021.

C2C Gold – Newfoundland Properties The C2C Golds project areas cover 1,151 km2 south of the Red Indian Line (RIL) fault zone: The Badger project 1,910 contiguous claims covering 477.5 km2; The Millertown project 1,569 contiguous claims covering 392 km2; and The Barrens Lake Project 1,126 contiguous claims covering 282 km2.

C2C’s gold projects are located in the central Newfoundlands gold belt; a northeast trending structural zone bounded by the Red Indian Line (RIL) to the north and the Valentine Lake Shear Zone to the south. These extensive regional fault zones are deep crustal sutures that localize deformation and flow of fluids and host orogenic-style auriferous quartz veins and storage areas in the central gold belt. Geological maps and historical geophysical studies show the complex architecture of faults and folds characteristic of the central gold belt. The host rocks are largely from the Early Cambrian to Upper Ordovician Lake Victoria supergroup, consisting of calc-alkaline volcanic rocks that are intercalated and covered with volcanogenic sandstone and shale overlaid with thick Caradocian graphite shales.

Companies working on active gold projects in this belt and in the larger Exploits subzone have noted the similarity of context and geological character to the Abitibi greenstone belts in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and the Bendigo-Fosterville gold deposits in Australia. Regionally, the Newfoundland and Labrador Geological Survey’s till and lake sediment sampling programs have defined northeast trending clusters of gold anomalies in till south of French.

C2C Gold focuses on the correlation between anomalous gold samples in till and the underlying structural features shown in historical geophysical surveys. A comprehensive program of deeper soil sampling in the most promising areas will target potential buried gold mineralization. There are numerous gold anomalies in the till over the three zones of the C2C project south of the RIL. The most recent gold exploration took place in 2016-2017 and consisted of infill till sampling over areas that partially overlap the current boundaries of the C2C property.

Regional overview of Newfoundland projects

Newfoundland has long been known to have a large number of gold occurrences with relatively little modern exploration. Historical production from the Hope Brook, Nugget Pond and Point Rousse projects is typical of island mines with relatively modest production from high grade deposits. More recently, major drill intersections such as those announced by New Found Gold Corp. (22.3 g / t gold over 41.3 m) and those contributing to the resource growth of the Valentine deposit of Marathon Gold Corps raised the status of the zone to that of a first-rate jurisdiction for the gold exploration. These continued positive results led to significant staking and expansion of land holdings in the central Newfoundlands gold belt, resulting in a modern gold rush.

The technical information in this press release has been approved by Lori Walton, P.Geo., CEO and Director of C2C Gold Corp. and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mining projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company owns the Badger, Millertown and Barrens Lake projects, which cumulatively cover an area of ​​1,151 km with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. All of the projects are located in the gold belt of central Newfoundland and offer a large land position in a leading mineral exploration jurisdiction. Mineral development in Newfoundland has advanced significantly with increased exploration and development activity across the province. C2C also owns one of the largest sets of land, with several major projects, in the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts of Canada and the Yukon.

1 April 6, 2020 Press release see the NI 43-101 technical report and the pre = feasibility study on the Valentine gold project on marathon-gold.com

2 October 27, 2020 Press release see newfoundgold.ca

