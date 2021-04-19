FAX Capital Provides First Quarter 2021 Results Date Toronto Stock Exchange: FXC





NOT FOR UNITED STATES DISTRIBUTION OR US NEWS WIRE SERVICES DISTRIBUTION TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – FAX Capital Corp. (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) (on Company) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on May 6, 2021. The Company’s unaudited interim condensed financial statements, notes and MD&A for the period will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and on the Company’s website. About FAX Capital Corp. The Company is an investment holding company whose business objective is to maximize its intrinsic value per share over the long term by seeking to achieve a superior investment return in relation to a reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in high quality equities, debt securities and / or hybrid securities of companies. The company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high quality public and private small-cap companies located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, in the United States. www.faxcapitalcorp.com For more information, please contact: Investor Relations

Tim foran

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.faxcapitalcorp.com Media relations

Kieran lawler

Telephone: (416) 303-0799

Email: [email protected] Caution regarding forward-looking information This press release contains forward-looking information. This forward-looking information or statements (FLS) are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans for the future. Readers are cautioned that relying on this information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Such FSL can be identified by words such as proposed, expects, intends, may, will and similar expressions. FSLs contained or referred to in this press release include, but are not limited to, the expected release date of Companys’ first quarter 2021 financial results; and the company’s approach, objectives and investment strategy. FLS is based on a number of factors and assumptions which were used to develop such statements and information, but which may turn out to be inaccurate. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these FLS are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on FLS as the Company can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these FSLs include, but are not limited to, the continued impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as the identified risk factors included in the public disclosure of the company, including the annual information form dated March 25, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Companys website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com . The FLSs in this press release reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, judgments and / or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to change without notice. Any FLS does not speak until the date it is performed and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The FSLs contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this caveat. For more information about the company, please see the Company’s Continuous Disclosure Documents available at www.sedar.com . No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos