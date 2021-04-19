FAX Capital Provides First Quarter 2021 Results Date Toronto Stock Exchange: FXC

NOT FOR UNITED STATES DISTRIBUTION OR US NEWS WIRE SERVICES DISTRIBUTION
TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – FAX Capital Corp. (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) (on Company) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on May 6, 2021.
The Company’s unaudited interim condensed financial statements, notes and MD&A for the period will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and on the Company’s website.
About FAX Capital Corp.
The Company is an investment holding company whose business objective is to maximize its intrinsic value per share over the long term by seeking to achieve a superior investment return in relation to a reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in high quality equities, debt securities and / or hybrid securities of companies. The company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high quality public and private small-cap companies located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, in the United States. www.faxcapitalcorp.com
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Tim foran
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.faxcapitalcorp.com
Media relations
Kieran lawler
Telephone: (416) 303-0799
Email: [email protected]
Caution regarding forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking information. This forward-looking information or statements (FLS) are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans for the future. Readers are cautioned that relying on this information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Such FSL can be identified by words such as proposed, expects, intends, may, will and similar expressions. FSLs contained or referred to in this press release include, but are not limited to, the expected release date of Companys’ first quarter 2021 financial results; and the company’s approach, objectives and investment strategy.
FLS is based on a number of factors and assumptions which were used to develop such statements and information, but which may turn out to be inaccurate. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these FLS are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on FLS as the Company can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these FSLs include, but are not limited to, the continued impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as the identified risk factors included in the public disclosure of the company, including the annual information form dated March 25, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Companys website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com. The FLSs in this press release reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, judgments and / or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to change without notice.
Any FLS does not speak until the date it is performed and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The FSLs contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this caveat. For more information about the company, please see the Company’s Continuous Disclosure Documents available at www.sedar.com.
No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.