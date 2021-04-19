Michigan gasoline prices hold steady





DEARBORN, Michigan (WLUC) – Michigan gas prices hold up after weeks of volatility. Michigan drivers pay on average $ 2.79 per gallon for regular unleaded, the same price as last week. This price is 1 cent less than this time last month but still $ 1.32 more than this time last year. Motorists pay an average of $ 42 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas; an increase of $ 3 from when prices were highest in January 2020. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total national gasoline inventories increased by 300,000 barrels to 234.9 million barrels. This increase helped to minimize price increases at the pump, with demand rising from 8.78 million b / d to 8.94 million b / d. As the official Thursday trading session closed, WTI rose 31 cents to $ 63.46. Crude prices increased on a week-over-week basis due to continued market optimism that demand for crude could increase more than expected due to increased vaccine deployments. WTI settled at $ 63.15 / bbl on Wednesday for the first time since March 17 that the price has settled above $ 62 / bbl. Michigan drivers are seeing some stability at the pump after a wild walk, said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. Rising inventories brought prices under control at the pump last week, despite higher crude oil prices. If crude prices continue to rise and remain high, gasoline prices will likely follow. Compared to last week, the average daily price of gasoline in Metro Detroits decreased slightly. The current Metro Detroits average is $ 2.81 per gallon, or about 1 cent less than the average for the last few weeks and $ 1.33 more than at the same time last year. Click here to display AAA and metropolitan gas averages Very expensive gasoline price averages: Marquette ($ 2.88), Saginaw ($ 2.83, Ann Arbor ($ 2.81)

The cheapest gasoline price averages: Traverse City ($ 2.67), Grand Rapids ($ 2.73), Benton Harbor ($ 2.74) Gas Price Survey Methodology: Every day, up to 130,000 stations nationwide and over 4,200 stations in Michigan are surveyed based on credit card scans and direct feeds in cooperation with the service Oil Price Information (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for one gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos