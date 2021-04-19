European football club leaps after Super League announcement





Shares of English football team Manchester United and Italian Juventus surged on Monday after they and 10 other top European clubs announced the formation of a breakaway Super League that could dramatically boost the income of the rich club owners. Juventus’ share price (JUVE.MI) jumped almost 19%, with shareholders applauding the move to create a rival for the Champions League established by UEFA, the most prestigious club competition in the world. ‘Europe. Manchester United (MANU.N) shares rose 9% after opening on the New York Stock Exchange. The Super League, funded by US bank JP Morgan, heralds the prospect of larger and more stable income streams for the club’s billionaire owners. But the news has been condemned by football authorities, fan groups and political leaders who say the move is motivated only by money and undermines the integrity of the sport by creating a closed store for clubs. elite. Current competitions require all teams to qualify. Read more Analysts in Intesa Sanpaolo estimate that a Super League would bring in more in television rights than the roughly 2 billion euros ($ 2.4 billion) earned by the Champions League per year during the 2018-21 seasons, and would be split between only 20 clubs. “Ticket sales, sponsorship and merchandising could also benefit, given the quality of matches and the large audience of these clubs,” analysts from the Italian bank said. In addition to United, Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have signed on to the plans. From Spain, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid join. AC Milan and Inter Milan form the Italian trio with Juventus. The Super League aims to have 15 founding members and a 20-team league with five other clubs qualifying each season. REVENUE BATTLE The announcement marks a new phase in the fierce battle for football and its multibillion-dollar revenue – an angry UEFA has said participating clubs and players could be banned from all of its competitions and the World Cup. Some analysts believe the announcement could prove to be a ploy by the big clubs, some of which are heavily in debt, to extract more money from existing competitions after a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has hammered their revenues. “Whether it is Super League or not, the signal is that the big clubs want to ‘renegotiate’ the revenue with UEFA, so this is definitely something that shakes the waters …” said Angelo Meda, head of actions at Banor SIM in Milan. . “I doubt they moved like that and will give in, anything will be granted.” Shares of non-Super League non-Super League football clubs Ajax (AJAX.AS), Olympique Lyon (OLG.PA) AS Roma (ASR.MI) edged up or fell slightly late in the European session . Companies holding broadcast rights for existing competitions are also facing major success from a new Super League. Citi analysts said the “clear implication” was “a significant decrease in the value of rights” for the existing Champions League which would either be “made entirely redundant or continued without the participation of some / most clubs. most important and most valuable “. . Broadcaster BT (BT.L), which pays hundreds of millions of pounds a year to broadcast Champions League, English Premier League and National League games, has condemned the separation plan. Read more The French Vivendi (VIV.PA), the Spanish Telefonica and the Swedish Telia (TELIA.ST) and Amazon (AMZN.O) and Comcast (CMCSA.O) in the United States are among the other listed companies holding the rights to Champions League distribution. (1 USD = 0.8317 euros) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

