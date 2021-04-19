Microbix to present at Bloom Burton Investor Conference Toronto Stock Exchange: MBX

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that its CEO, Cameron Groome, has been invited to present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor 2021 conference, to be held virtually from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 20-21, 2021.
The CEO of Microbixs will speak about his latest corporate presentation at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21 as part of track 3 of the conference. Microbix will also participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on the two days of the conference. The latest Microbix corporate presentation will be available at www.microbix.com, along with its other business and financial information.
About Microbix Biosystems
Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and wellness, with approximately 90 skilled employees and growing sales from a base of over $ 1 million per month. It manufactures a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostic industry, including antigens for immunoassays and its Laboratory Quality Assessment (QAP) products that support clinical laboratory proficiency testing, enable development and test validation or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. . Microbix antigens enable antibody testing of more than 100 international diagnostic companies, while its QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accrediting bodies, diagnostic companies and clinical laboratories. QAP Microbixes are now available in over 30 countries, distributed by 1WA (Oneworld Accuracy Inc.), Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., DID Diagnostic International Distribution SpA, Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland Ltd, R-Biopharm AG, and Seegene Canada Inc. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, US FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment license, and supplies CE marked products.
Microbix is also applying its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, including Viral Transport Medium (DxTM) to stabilize patient samples for molecular diagnostic laboratory testing and urokinase kinlytic, a drug. biological thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is listed on the TSX and the OTCQB, and its head office is in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
About the conference:
The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor conference brings together US, Canadian and international investors interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to get corporate updates from 66 of Canada’s leading publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.
Calendar and registration for the conference:
The conference is held virtually on Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Registration information is available at https://www.bloomburton.com/conference.
About Bloom Burton & Co:
Bloom Burton & Co. and its subsidiaries are dedicated to accelerating healthcare returns for investors and businesses. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and financial market professionals to perform due diligence and assist with the completion of monetization events. Bloom Burton and its subsidiaries provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and science advisory, direct investment advice, and business creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc., an affiliate, is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).
Forward-looking information
Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking information, as that term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, a discussion of Bloom Burton and its conference, Microbix business and business results, objectives or prospects, risks associated with financial results and stability, development plans such than those referenced here, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control of costs, quality, quantity and delivery times), foreign currencies and rates of exchange, maintaining adequate working capital and raising additional funds on acceptable terms or not at all, and other similar statements regarding events, conditions or results which are not historical facts.
