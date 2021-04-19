Marks & Spencer shares meme in response to Aldis jokes over court challenge





Marks & Spencer posted a response on Twitter to the ongoing jokes made by Aldi’s social media team over the weekend. The brand announced last Friday that it would pursue legal action against the discount supermarket for its popular Colin The Caterpillar cake, after filing a complaint with the High Court. In the complaint, M&S claims that Aldis Cuthbert the caterpillar infringes its trademark for dessert and is relying on the success of its cake. But less than 24 hours after the news broke, Aldi’s social media team had crafted a #FreeCuthbert hashtag and mocked the supermarket in a series of jokes. Paraphrasing the famous Marks & Spencers slogan, the brand started a tweet saying: This is not just any court case, it is advised As well as: Just Colin our lawyers. They also tweeted TV judge Judge Rinder saying: What is your newspaper like? Ask a friend. And shared a mock courtroom sketch of Cuthbert in the bar. Marks & Snitches more like, followed by a photo of Cuthbert behind bars in cakes in familiar green wrapper. It also included the names of cakes sold in other supermarkets. Cecil, Wiggles, Curly, Clyde. We have you, he said. INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week And concluded: Cuthbert has been found GUILTY of being delicious. On Monday, Marks & Spencer posted a response to Twitter, saying: Our social team this weekend with the This is fine meme and a photoshopped Colin the Caterpillar. Marks & Spencer created the first Colin the Caterpillar cake in 1990 and has sold over 15 million over the years. The appearance of the cake has remained much the same since 2004, but receives updated looks for seasonal holidays such as Halloween and Christmas. Earlier this month, the brand announced it would release a Colin jar with deconstructed cake in glass jars, but it has divided fans, with some saying it looked like a late April jerk.

