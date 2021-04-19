Capital One announces new travel offers for 2021





The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links to products from our affiliate partners. With travel set to make a much-anticipated comeback this summer, Capital One announced on April 19, 2021 that it was expanding its travel offerings. The new suite of features will help cardholders get the most out of their travels, whether they’re planning an upcoming road trip, a weekend at the beach, or an adventure abroad. Here’s what Capital One Venture Rewards credit card holders, Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card, Miles Capital One Spark for businesses and Capital One Spark Miles Select for businesses can be expected in 2021 and 2022: An updated miles transfer program: Capital One to add new loyalty programs for hotels and airlines, such as Turkish Airlines, and launch new 1: 1 transfer tier

Capital One to add new loyalty programs for hotels and airlines, such as Turkish Airlines, and launch new 1: 1 transfer tier Two brand new Capital One lounges: The lounges will open at Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in late summer 2021 and at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in 2022.

The lounges will open at Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in late summer 2021 and at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in 2022. A new and improved travel booking experience: Capital One Travel partners with Hopper, the application of hotel and flight offers Select the details of these new Capital One features below: For those who dream of a holiday outside of quarantine Consider signing up for the Capital One Venture Rewards credit card today. Currently, new Venture Rewards cardholders can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles to offset all recent travel purchases, including vacation rentals, flights, car rentals, and more. Find out how to earn the generous 100,000 mile welcome bonus here. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Capital One Venture Rewards credit card information was independently collected by Select and was not reviewed or provided by the card issuer prior to posting. Awards 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar for each other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn up to 100,000 miles: 50,000 bonus miles after spending $ 3,000 on purchases within three months of opening the account; plus 50,000 additional bonus miles after spending $ 20,000 on purchases within 12 months of opening the account.

Annual subscription

Intro APR N / A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for APR promotional offers; none for balances transferred to the regular APR

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed A renewed miles transfer program Starting April 20, 2021, Capital One will unveil a new and improved mile transfer program, including the launch of a new 1: 1 transfer tier, as well as the addition of several premier travel loyalty programs. Venture and Spark Miles cardholders already earn 2X unlimited miles on every purchase each day, but the new 1: 1 mile transfer tier means they’ll earn 2X travel loyalty points per dollar spent if they transfer their miles to some partner programs. These programs include Avianca (LifeMiles), Etihad (Etihad Guest), Asia Miles, AeroMexico (Club Premier), Finnair (Finnair Plus), Qantas (Qantas Frequent Flyer) and Wyndham Rewards. Capital One will also add four new loyalty programs to the mix: British Airways (Avios), Choice Hotels (Choice Privileges), TAP Air Portugal (Miles & Go) and Turkish Airlines (Miles & Smiles). Two brand new Capital One lounges Capital One will open two new lounges: one at Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in late summer 2021 and a second at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in 2022. Both lounges will be fully equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, take-out, cafes, quiet work areas, as well as unique amenities such as soundproof relaxation rooms, luggage lockers, cycling and yoga rooms and private shower rooms. Capital One says it will implement Covid-friendly cleaning protocols and standards in living rooms. Capital One cardholders will be entitled to special entry rates based on their card. A new and improved travel booking experience the new Capital One Travel the launch later this year is in partnership with Hopper, the popular hotel and flight booking app. Benefits offered specifically to Capital One cardholders include: Price forecasting and alerting technology with dynamic AI-powered pricing and recommendations from Hopper. This will help protect customers from price volatility and ensure they get great value when booking flights, hotels and rental cars.

Service capabilities to help customers easily change or cancel their reservations

Desire to travel? Don't miss the welcome bonus on these premier travel cards Do you dream of a post-pandemic trip? Holidays are even better when you book flights and hotels with credit card reward points. This is easier to achieve by taking advantage of the new welcome bonus offers on the popular Chase Sapphire Reserve (60,000 bonus point offer) and Preferred (80,000 bonus point offer) cards. Find out more about how you can earn these welcome bonuses. First stop, new credit card. Next stop, dream vacation.

