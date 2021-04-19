Sharesies Expands to Offer Investors Access to the Australian Stock Exchange





The Sharesies online stock trading platform is expanding by offering its investors the ability to trade stocks on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Photo: 123RF It already offers New Zealand and US stock exchanges, and has also rolled out stocks to Australian investors. Brooke Roberts, co-founder of Sharesies, said expanding ASX trading was an obvious next step. “Our clients have expressed their interest in having access to Australian equities.” She said an ASX trading trial with 25,000 users saw $ 3 million invested, with the most popular company being software developer Xero which moved its market listing to Australia several years ago, although it remained a New Zealand-based company. The second most traded company was Qantas Airline and Afterpay Company. But the most traded sector was mining, oil and gas, with four companies – Fortescue, BHP, Rio Tinto and Base Resources – listed in the top 10 stocks. Roberts said it was possible for young investors to buy into companies as much for social and environmental reasons as for financial returns. “We see people investing in these types of companies to become shareholder activists, to see how they can use their money and influence to change those companies as well.” Sharesies has also just opened up trading to Australian investors, which Roberts says would also open the New Zealand market to smaller Tasman investors. She said Sharesies was looking to get involved in another market, but was unable to say where at this point. Cryptocurrencies were also a future investment product that could be offered – but not yet. “We’re always looking for opportunities that our investors want to access and we’re looking at what we can do and fit into the regulatory framework and make sure people really understand what they’re investing in and the risk they’re taking on. “ Sharesies has approximately 350,000 investors, who have traded $ 1.2 billion in shares since its launch. Last year, it raised $ 25 million to fund its expansion, with backing from local investors such as Trade Me, K1W1 and Icehouse Ventures, as well as new investments from US venture capital firm Amplo.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos