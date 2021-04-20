Approval of the first immunotherapy for the initial treatment of gastric cancer





The FDA has approved nivolumab (Opdivo) in combination with certain types of chemotherapy for the initial treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and adenocarcinoma. the esophagus. The PD-1 inhibitor is the first immunotherapy agent to receive approval in the United States for patients with gastric cancer, which has approximately 28,000 new diagnoses per year. Overall survival is generally poor; the cure rate with resection is very low and the survival rate at all stages is 32%. The 5-year survival rate for advanced or metastatic gastric cancer is 5%.

Data from the phase 3 CheckMate-649 trial showed that nivolumab in combination with leucovorin, 5-fluorouracil and oxaliplatin (FOLFOX) or capecitabine and oxaliplatin (CapeOX) resulted in a significant improvement in blood survival in treatment-naïve patients who had positive PD-L1. advanced gastric cancer, GEJ cancer and esophageal adenocarcinoma vs. chemotherapy alone. At a minimum follow-up of 12 months, the median overall survival (OS) reported with nivolumab / chemotherapy was 14.4 months (95% CI, 13.1-16.2) versus 11.1 months with chemotherapy alone ( 95% CI, 10-12.1) in patients who had a combined positive PD-L1 (CPS) score of 5 or greater (HR, 0.71; 98.4% CI, 0.59-0, 86;P<.0001); this resulted in a 29% reduction in the risk of death with the combination nivolumab. Nivolumab plus chemotherapy also resulted in a 32% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to chemotherapy alone (HR, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.56-0.81;P<.0001). Today’s approval is the first treatment in more than a decade to show survival benefit for patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer who are treated for the first time, Richard Pazdur, MD, director the FDA Center of Excellence in Oncology and Acting Director of the Office of Oncologic Diseases of the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a press release. Thetrial recruited a total of 1581 participants who were randomized 1: 1 to receive either nivolumab at a dose of 360 mg in combination with CapeOX given every 3 weeks or nivolumab at a dose of 240 mg with FOLFOX given every 2 weeks (n = 789) compared to CapeOX or FOLFOX alone (n = 792). Sixty percent of patients had a PD-L1 CPS of 5 or greater. The primary co-endpoints of the trial were OS and progression-free survival (PFS), while secondary endpoints included OS in all randomized patients and those with a PD-L1 CPS of 1 or more. The median OS in the combination arm was 14 months in those with a PD-L1 CPS of 1 or greater vs. 11.3 months in the chemotherapy alone arm (HR, 0.77; 99.3% CI, 0 , 64-0.92;P= .0001). In addition, the median OS with the combination versus chemotherapy alone was 13.8 months and 11.6 months, respectively, among all randomized patients (HR, 0.80; CI 99.3 %, 0.68-0.94;P= .0002). Nivolumab, sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb, has received Priority Review and Orphan Drug designations for this indication. The most common side effects with nivolumab plus chemotherapy include peripheral neuropathy, nausea, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, decreased appetite, abdominal pain, constipation, and musculoskeletal pain. The immunotherapy agent can also cause immune mediated effects such as pneumonia, colitis and hepatitis, as well as endocrinopathies and nephritis.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos