Bank of Marin announces regional merger

Bank of Marin Bancorp, the parent company of Novato-based Bank of Marin, reported higher first-quarter profits on Monday and is planning its fourth merger.

Bank of Marin reported earnings of $ 8.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, up from $ 7.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The bank also announced that it has signed a merger agreement with American River Bankshares, based in Rancho. Cordova.

The merger brings together two exceptional institutions that share complementary values ​​and disciplined fundamentals, said Russell Colombo, Managing Director of the Bank of Marins.

Colombo said that, like most mergers, there will be employee cuts.

David Ritchie, Managing Director of American River Bankshares, said: We believe their community banking model, culture and commitment to high quality customer service makes Bank of Marin a great partner for American River Bank.

American River Bank has approximately 100 employees and 10 branches in Sacramento, Amador, and Sonoma counties. Both banks have branches in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg.

American River Bankshares has $ 916.1 million in assets, $ 788.6 million in total deposits and $ 475.4 million in loans as of March 31.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. When that happens, the Bank of Marin will have approximately $ 4 billion in assets and operate 31 branches in 10 counties, making it one of the largest community banks by market capitalization headquartered in the North. California.

Larger is really a function of the need to spread costs on a larger basis, Colombo said. It’s just a reality of banking these days. The margins are very thin. It is difficult to exploit profitability if your spending levels are too high. The real trick here is to maintain customer focus and high levels of customer service while expanding. “

Banque du Marin’s interest income totaled $ 22 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $ 24.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The bank attributed the decline in interest income to “l current ‘low interest rate environment’.

American River Bank shareholders will receive 0.575 common shares of Bank of Marin for each outstanding common share of American River Bank. Based on the Banque des Marins share price of $ 39.06 on April 16, the transaction is valued at $ 134.5 million.

Bank of Marin also announced that it paid $ 8.5 million for the repurchase of 224,013 shares of its own shares during the first quarter of 2021.

We have a very large capital position, said Tani Girton, chief financial officer of the Bank of Marin. The return on repurchasing shares is quite high compared to other alternatives.

The first quarter earnings of Banque des Marins included a reversal of $ 2.9 million of an allowance for credit losses on loans and a reversal of $ 590,000 of an allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments.

The bank said the write-off of the $ 2.9 million provision was mainly due to the improvement in expected unemployment rates in California over the next four quarters and a $ 40.2 million decrease in Non-Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

The loans on which the Banque du Marin ceased to accumulate interest totaled $ 9.2 million, or 0.43% of its loan portfolio, at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to loans without accounting by fiscal year totaling $ 1.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Banque du Marin continues to provide payment relief for 11 borrowing relationships with 17 loans totaling $ 59.2 million. In some cases, this relief involves postponing payment of interest; in other cases, it involves the deferral of interest and principal payments.

Over $ 17 million in Temporary Aid loans go to just one private high school. Another $ 16.4 million is for health clubs, and more than $ 13 million is for office and mixed-use buildings.

Tim Myers, chief operating officer of the Seafaring Bank, said all of these loans will eventually have to be repaid with interest.

There are no freebies, Myers said.

Banque du Marin granted 841 new PPP loans for a total amount of $ 119.5 million during the first quarter of 2021 as part of the second round of the PPP stimulus effort. At the end of the first quarter, the Bank of Marin had 2,513 PPP loans outstanding for a total of $ 365 million.

Bank of Marins stock, which trades under the symbol BMRC on the Nasdaq, closed on Monday at $ 36.15 per share, down $ 2.91 from its previous close. Banque du Marin announced that its board of directors approved a cash dividend of 23 cents per share on April 16.