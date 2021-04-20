Stock futures rally after tech stocks drag indices below record highs

TipRanks

Raymond James: 2 chip giants to buy now (and 1 to avoid)

Semiconductors are one of the essential industries of the modern world, making possible much of what we rely on or take for granted: Internet access, high-speed computers with high-speed memory, even the thermostats that control our. air conditioning there is not much, technology -at the level, it does not use semiconductor chips. The global semiconductor chip market was valued at over $ 513 billion in 2019, and despite the worst the pandemic can do, the chip industry has grown to $ 726 billion in 2020. It is a market. based on an almost unlimited customer base; 2.5 billion people are estimated to own at least one smartphone. That’s 1 in 3 of the total world population, enough to ensure that demand for semiconductor chips will never slow down. And in this context, Chris Caso, analyst at Raymond James, sees two chip giants poised to make gains this year, but which investors should avoid. Let’s take a closer look. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) The leading chip stock to look at, AMD, is consistently ranked among the top 20 chipmakers by sales globally. The company was in fifteenth place last year, with total revenue of $ 9.76 billion. That top line was up 45% from 2019, when AMD was ranked eighteenth. AMD’s position in the industry is based on its high-quality products, including microprocessors, motherboard chipsets and graphics processors. The AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000 chip was the first 7nm x86 processor on the market. The chip company had a strong second half of 2020, with Q3 and Q4 revenues quickly recovering from the 1H20 low and surpassing 2019 levels. Fourth quarter profits soared to 32 cents per share in the third quarter at an impressive $ 1.45 per share. For 2020 as a whole, profits were $ 2.06, up from 30 cents for 2019. The strong second half propelled full-year revenue to a company record, thanks to growing demand in the PC, gaming and data center markets. AMD’s outlook has attracted Raymond James Chris Caso, who compares the company favorably to its competitor Intel. We’ve been using hindsight from the start of the year to get involved with AMD, which we expect to be a secular winner due to what we believe to be a lasting technical advantage over Intel. We believe the pullback in stocks was driven by an improvement in sentiment that Intel will solve its manufacturing challenges, which will reverse AMD’s successes. We were taking the other side from that point of view, ”noted the 5-star analyst. Caso continued, “Now that Intel has embarked on in-house manufacturing, we believe it is unlikely that Intel will ever regain an advantage over transistors over AMD, and current roadmaps guarantee a benefit for AMD / TSMC at least until 2024. Until then, we believe the street numbers are too low for the server and consoles, which puts our base 2022 EPS estimate of $ 2.81 12% in ahead of the street, with an upside scenario of around $ 3.00. ”Consistent with this outlook, Caso launched a hedge of AMD with an outperformance (i.e. buy) rating and a price target of $ 100 to suggest 23% upside potential over one year. (To see Casos history, click here) The Raymond James This view is not an outlier; AMD has recorded 13 positive opinions on file. These are partly offset by 5 catches and 1 sale, which makes the score of the anal consensus. It’s a moderate buy. The stock is selling for $ 81.11 and its average price target of $ 104.44 implies a rise. ~ 29% for the next 12 months hs. (See AMD stock market analysis on TipRanks) Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Next, Nvidia, is another of the giants in the chip industry. Like AMD, Nvidia is slowly moving up the rankings; Based on total sales, the company was ranked number 10 in 2019 and number 8 in 2020. Nvidias sales last year totaled more than $ 16 billion, a gain of 53% year over year. other. Nvidia has found its success through the combination of memory chips which have a strong market in the data center segment and graphics processors which are popular among hardcore gamers and professional graphic designers. For the most recent quarter, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, ending December 31, Nvidia reported $ 5 billion in revenue, a corporate record, and a 61% gain from the previous year. EPS rose from $ 1.53 in the previous fourth quarter to $ 2.31 in current printing, a gain of 51%. The numbers for the whole year were solid; the top-line $ 16.68 billion was a record, and EPS, at $ 6.90, was 53% higher than the year before. Company management noted the strength of the data center segment, but also noted that Nvidia has a growing AI business. The company achieves between 5% and 10% of its total sales in the automotive market, more than half of which is related to AI, in the niche of autonomous vehicles. Raymond James Chris Caso also notes this in his report updating his position on NVDA. Our call isn’t really new, as we’ve been positive on NVDA for some time. Rather, our appeal is to express our conviction both in the short and the long term. In the near term, we believe NVDA’s results will be more supply-dependent than demand-dependent given the widespread shortages and we expect additional supply as the year progresses. Our longer term belief is driven by the fact that NVDA has more shots on goal than anyone in our coverage, and their success in AI has earned them a permanent seat at the table in both hyperscale and computation. company, Caso said. Caso shifts his strong buy outperform position and sets a price target of $ 750. At current levels, this indicates a margin of improvement of 17% over one year. The strong appreciation of NVDA shares over the past 12 months (115%) has pushed the share price close to the average price target. The shares are selling for $ 614.47, with an average target of $ 670.20 suggesting a growth margin of 9%. Nonetheless, the stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buy and 4 Holds given in recent weeks. (See NVDA stock market analysis on TipRanks) Intel Corporation (INTC) The third sought-after stock, Intel, is the one Raymond James says he avoids. It may seem counterintuitive; Intel is the world’s largest semiconductor chip maker in terms of sales, with more than $ 77 billion in annual revenue last year and a leading market position of over 720 billions of dollars. So why is Caso advising caution here? Shares of Intels have risen in recent times due to optimism that the new leadership of their highly capable new CEO will allow them to resolve their manufacturing issues and return to their former dominance. Our underperformance rating reflects not only the risk that Intel will not meet this target, but also the pain they are likely to experience in pursuing that target in terms of capex, loss of market share and a changing landscape in data centers that will make the industry less dependent. on Intel, “Caso explained. The analyst added:” In addition, they were concerned that demand in the PC market, on which Intel remains heavily dependent, had been pushed forward significantly due to the pandemic, and was expected a possible mean reversion to occur just when Intel needs to increase its investment. Caso, as stated, rates INTC an underperformance (i.e. sell) and does not set a price target for it. Overall, the current market opinion on INTC is mixed, indicating uncertainty about its outlook. The stock has a Hold Analyst consensus rating based on 12 buy, 10 take, and 8 sell. Meanwhile, the price target of $ 67.68 suggests modest upside potential of nearly 6%. (See INTC Stock Analysis on TipRanks) To find great token ideas for stocks traded at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.