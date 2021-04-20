Webster Turns to Big M&A Banks to Meet Growth Challenges

Webster Financial in Waterbury, Connecticut, is the latest Northeastern bank to line up a major acquisition to expand into a slow-growing region.

The $ 33 billion asset company agreed on Monday to buy the $ 29.8 billion Sterling Bancorp asset from Pearl River NY for $ 5 billion. The proposed merger would create a $ 63 billion regional bank of assets and combine Websters’ low-cost deposits with national loan lines that Sterling has bought and serviced in recent years.

This combination should create opportunities that the two banks would have found it difficult to seize had they remained independent, given their size and the markets in which they operate.

We had to forgo great lending opportunities with long-standing relationships due to balance sheet constraints, John Ciulla, Websters chairman and CEO, said on a conference call to discuss the deal.

For our part, we were limited by the size of the transactions we were able to carry out due to the size of the balance sheet, added Jack Kopinsky, CEO of Sterling. Now we have a great opportunity to develop a variety of categories and meet whatever risk parameters we want.

This narrative played a role in several other major bank mergers in the Northeast.

These agreements include the impending sale of Century Bancorp to Eastern Bankshares; The proposed acquisition of Peoples United Financial by M&T Bank; and the proposed merger of WSFS Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank.

The northeast, while densely populated, isn’t necessarily the fastest growing region of the country, said John Carusone, president of the Bank Analysis Center in Hartford, Connecticut. He added that the merged company, which will retain the Webster name, will likely focus even more on domestic lending while keeping an eye on expansion to the mid-Atlantic.

Stephen Duong, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, agrees.

The logical extension really is to head to the Washington, DC area, Duong said. For me, it’s a perfect extension: connect New York to Boston, then start moving to the DC area.

Webster and Sterling had independently sought ways to expand beyond their own territory.

Webster is the largest bank operating in the health savings accounts market, a business that generates many deposits at low cost.

Despite the opening of commercial loan offices in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, and Providence, RI, and the significant increase in loans to assets in other cities, the Websters’ loan-to-deposit ratio was only 74.8% on March 31.

Sterling had focused on domestic lending platforms, including asset lending and equipment finance. The British pound had a loan-to-deposit ratio of 96.2% as of March 31, creating a need for low-cost deposits in the business as the economy improves and lending opportunities return.

Webster had to figure out how to make his cash flow work, Duong said. They are certainly going to have businesses that they are going to sell and take over.

The new Webster will start with around $ 52 billion in deposits and the best mix of funding channels you can get, Kopinsky said, citing a network of more than 200 branches, from commercial lenders trained to deposit accounts, the activity HSA and the new Sterlings bank. initiative as a service.

Lending opportunities will include sponsor funding, factoring, mortgage warehouse, franchise credit and commercial real estate, providing “significant flexibility in how to invest in the future,” Kopinsky said.

One of the reasons we’re so excited about it is that we believe we can increase commercial lending by [up to] 10% per year on an organic basis, Ciulla said. We do not see ourselves removing or reassigning any of the trading portfolios. We believe that when we have favorable winds economically, we will be able to outperform the market.

Webster’s HSA business already has 3 million customers with $ 7.5 billion in deposits, or about 12% of the national market.

Ciulla is betting that Webster can grow the business by using his new weight to tackle bigger prospects.

“We knew this was an opportunity to drive growth and our investment,” Ciulla said.

Webster expects to reduce only about 11% of the combined company’s annual operating expenses, reflecting minimal overlap in the companies’ branch networks. But Webster was already in the middle of a cost-cutting effort that includes plans to close 18 branches.

Ciulla, meanwhile, said he hoped the deal would avoid regulatory pitfalls.

Jack and I have spoken in detail with the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Ciulla said. We believe we’ve ticked all the boxes that regulators like to see. Well, have a lot of capital, a good income, and a lot of good connections.