Australian Afterpay believes U.S. ‘buy now, pay later’ list is taking off





Afterpay (APT.AX), an Australian company that buys now pays later, said on Tuesday it was considering a U.S. listing after more than doubling its sales in the third quarter, giving U.S. investors an easier way to own a stock that exploded during the pandemic. . Afterpay tapped Goldman Sachs for advice on the list, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Goldman declined to comment. The Melbourne-based company was last valued at nearly A $ 37 billion ($ 28.7 billion), although it never made a profit, thanks to the surge in online shopping it caused. by the pandemic and rapid expansion into foreign markets, including the United States. Afterpay said its business in North America saw triple-digit growth in the third quarter, helping underlying sales, or the value of transactions processed by Afterpay, grow 104% to $ 5.2 billion. Australians over the period, more than half of what she said in the top six. month of the fiscal year. A listing in the US would likely open fintech more to an investor base that will put more weight on growth and also provide easier access to capital to fund expansion plans. “There is no set timeframe for a Board decision on a US listing and any listing would be subject to market conditions, approval by a US stock exchange and compliance with a certain number of ‘other usual prerequisites for listing,’ the company said in releasing its quarterly results. Afterpay has said it intends to keep its head office in Australia, but did not say whether a possible debut in the US market will be based on a dual-listing structure or result in it abandoning its position in Australia. North America is the company’s biggest growth market where it is pitted against Affirm (AFRM.O), Zip Co (Z1P.AX) Quadpay, new entrant PayPal (PYPL.O) and its big rival Klarna , valued at $ 31 billion and directly listed in the United States. Read more Afterpay shares fell in the first hour of trading and was up 0.3% against a larger market (.AXJO) which was 0.3% lower. The stock has risen more than 200% from its pre-pandemic high of around A $ 41 in February 2020. Afterpay’s growth has slowed in Australia and later this year it will likely face pressure on margins as the country’s largest bank (CBA.AX) and PayPal launch BNPL offers with a fee-less promise. high. Read more Founded in 2015, the company launched last month in parts of continental Europe and plans to expand in Asia. Its own-branded savings accounts linked to Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) are expected to go live later this year. Active customers climbed more than 11% at the end of December to 14.6 million, driven by US additions. (1 USD = 1.2878 Australian dollars) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

