Exxon launches $ 100 billion carbon storage project requiring public and private funding





A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 24, 2018. REUTERS / Sergio Moraes

Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) on Monday launched a proposal for a public-private carbon storage project that would collect the planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from U.S. petrochemical plants and bury them deep beneath the Gulf of Mexico. The plan would require “$ 100 billion or more” from businesses and government agencies to store 50 million metric tons of CO2 by 2030, with capacity potentially doubling by 2040, said Joe Blommaert, president of Exxon’s Low Carbon Solutions business, in an interview. Blommaert presented the plan on Monday, about two months after America’s largest oil producer appointed him to lead a new low-carbon solutions company that could benefit from the sale of carbon reduction technologies and services. carbon emissions. Houston has a large concentration of “hard to decarbonize” industries near the Gulf, Blommaert said. “We could create an economy of scale where we could reduce the cost of carbon dioxide mitigation, create jobs and reduce emissions,” he said. URGENT SHAREHOLDER CHANGE Exxon, which suffered a loss of $ 22.4 billion last year, is battling groups of shareholders who want the company to switch to cleaner fuels, including a hedge fund that wants four seats in the board of directors to drive the proposed changes. Exxon is committed to increasing spending on low-carbon projects and reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity. Read more While many oil and gas companies have embarked on carbon capture programs to offset emissions, “this is not something that will save them from having to go through the energy transition,” said Rob Schuwerk, Executive Director from the North American office of Carbon Tracker. Initiative, a think tank that analyzes the financial implications of a transition to clean fuels. Burying carbon dioxide underground “will not be a solution that works to preserve the fossil fuel industries for an extended period,” said Schuwerk. The carbon storage project is proposed for the Houston Ship Channel, an 80 km long waterway that is part of the Port of Houston and is home to dozens of refineries and chemical plants. Exxon recognizes that the proposal will require tremendous support from other companies and federal, state and local government agencies. Chase the rivers The company is reaching out to potential partners on the project among its rivals in refining and chemicals. Investors, banks and government officials have been receptive, Exxon spokesman Casey Norton said. The project aims to capture CO2 from the 50 largest industrial emitters along the Houston Ship Channel, said Guy Powell, vice president of Low Carbon Solutions. The CO2 would be channeled to offshore reservoirs up to 1.83 km below the seabed, he said. Exxon predicts that carbon capture will represent a $ 2 trillion market by 2040. The company supported a carbon tax that would use market incentives to reduce emissions and helped the United States join the Paris climate agreement. “This could be the catalytic project that puts carbon capture on the fast track,” Powell said. “There is a lot of investment money looking for a home in these ESG type investments,” he said. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

