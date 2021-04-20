NZME Breached Exchange Rules With Stuff Offer





NZME has been censored and fined a total of $ 100,000 for breaking stock exchange rules regarding the disclosure of sensitive information. The Market Disciplinary Court said the media company broke market rules by publishing misleading information that could have a material impact on the company’s share price on May 11 last year. The company gave the impression that its offer to acquire media company Stuff from its parent company Nine Entertainment was well underway and was awaiting government approval to consolidate the two companies. However, the announcement gave no indication that the deal was likely to fail after NZME was informed by Nine that he had received a rival offer from Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher, who did not faced the same competition concerns. The NZX rules require listed companies to disclose any price sensitive information to all investors through the exchange to ensure that the investing market is fully, fairly and equally informed. “In the Tribunal’s view, the announcements were incomplete and risked misleading the market, as they gave the impression that NZME’s acquisition of Stuff was still progressing and was only subject to overcoming the competitive barrier. “, did he declare. He said the company’s shares closed at 24.5 cents each on May 11, a 13.9% increase from the previous days. NZME has been publicly censored and ordered to pay $ 80,000 for the violation, which sits at the bottom of potential penalties. The Court censured and sanctioned NZME $ 20,000 for a second violation of the rules of the Stock Exchange, for not having informed the market as soon as possible of the abrupt resignation of its president Peter Cullinane. An investigation found that the NZME waited about three hours to notify the market of the decision. NZME said in a statement that it accepted the findings of the two investigations. “NZME takes its continuous disclosure obligations and responsibilities very seriously. We strive at all times to ensure that the market is properly informed in a timely manner.”

