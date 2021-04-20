Spar Nord modernizes its financial guidelines Copenhagen Stock Exchange: SPNO





Company announcement no. 12 Spar Nord Announces Yearly Forecast Upgrade for Core Profits before reaching DKK 1,2001,400 millions on the back of a positive performance of income generated by the activity, in housing market and securities trade, and favorable developments in financial markets. the profit forecast after tax for the year is increased to 850 DKK-1.050 million due to positive earnings performance combined with expected decrease in impairment charges. In its 2020 annual report, Spar Nord reported basic profit before depreciation of around DKK 1,100-1,300 million and after-tax profit of DKK 650-850 million. The first quarter of 2021 showed high activity in the housing market as well as in securities trading and asset management, resulting in higher than expected net fee income. At the same time, positive developments in financial markets contributed to positive adjustments in the market value of the bank’s equity portfolio. Against this backdrop, Spar Nord is raising its expectations for the basic profit for the year before the combination to DKK 1,200-1,400 million. Based on the positive developments in the first quarter of 2021 – including improving key figures for the Danish economy – the bank’s depreciations for 2021 are now expected to be significantly lower than in 2020. At the end of the first quarter 2021, management’s estimate related to COVID-19 is unchanged at DKK 320 million. Based on the revised forecast for basic profit before depreciation, combined with lower expected depreciation charges, the expected profit after tax for the year is increased to DKK 850-1,050 million. The publication of the Spar Nords Q1 interim report is scheduled for May 5, 2021. Please direct any questions regarding this release to Lasse Nyby, Managing Director, at tel. +45 9634 4011, or Rune Brglum Srensen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. + 45 9634 4236. Rune Brglum Srensen

Head of Investor Relations No 12 Spar Nord improves its financial forecasts

