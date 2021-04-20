Japanese stocks stumble as return to coronavirus lockdowns looms





TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) – Japanese stocks fell from their plus in a month on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns that a possible reintroduction of COVID-19 lockdowns in the country’s largest cities would slow the economic recovery. The selloff was seen in almost every sector, with just one of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indices closing higher and only 16 stocks above the benchmark Nikkei stock average. . The Nikkei stabilized at 1.97% at 29,100.38, its worst since March 24, while the larger Topix fell 1.55% to 1,926.25 in its biggest drop in four weeks . It’s just as the decline brings a new liquidation today, said Shoichi Arisawa, managing director of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities. The resurgence of the virus is worrying not only in Japan but also in other countries. Investors are becoming cautious about an economic reopening, especially as many Japanese companies are sensitive to the global economy. Tokyo and Osaka could fall back into states of emergency due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Japan this month placed those and other prefectures under quasi-emergency states, but these measures have done little to reverse the trend so far. The heavyweights of the Fast Retailing index, known for its clothing brand Uniqlo, fell 2.17%, while SoftBank Group lost 1.84%. Semiconductor-related stocks followed their US peers lower, with Tokyo Electron losing 2.3%, Advantest losing 3.2% and Murata Manufacturing losing 1.58%. The biggest percentage losers in the Nikkei index were Marui Group Co Ltd, down 5.82%, followed by Dentsu Group Inc, losing 4.46%, and Daikin Industries Ltd, down 4.28%. The biggest percentage gains in the index were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd, up 2.19%, followed by Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd, up 1.66%, and Oji Holdings Corp, up 1, 4%. The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.09 billion, up from an average of 1.29 billion over the past 30 days. (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Stanley White; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

