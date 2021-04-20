Many global stocks drop after Wall St. drop | International





BEIJING (AP) Major global stock markets were mostly down on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back from its all-time highs. London and Frankfurt opened lower, while Shanghai and Tokyo also fell. Hong Kong and Seoul have made progress. Wall Street futures gained a day after the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.5% on lower tech, banking and energy stocks. Investor optimism was boosted by rising corporate profits, US recruiting and consumer confidence. Still, traders are worried about rising inflation and interest rates and the surge in coronavirus infections that have prompted some governments to reimpose anti-disease controls. Wall Street could be in a few hectic trading weeks as more of the same strong earnings beats become the theme, Oanda’s Edward Moya said in a report. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was down 0.3% to 6,982.77 and the DAX in Frankfurt was down 0.2% to 15,335.68. The Parisian CAC 40 lost 0.6% to 6,256.90. On Wall Street, futures on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%. On Monday, the Dow Jones lost 0.4%. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones both hit highs on Friday. Capital One lost 0.9% and Valero Energy was down 2.3%. The highly technical Nasdaq composite slipped 1%. Chipmaker Intel fell 1.7%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,472.94 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 2% to 29,100.38. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.1% to 29,135.73. The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.7% to 3,220.70 while the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney fell 0.7% to 7,017.80. The Sensex Indian rose less than 0.1% to 47,978.05. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta fell while Bangkok advanced. This week, 81 of the 500 members of the S&P 500 are expected to report earnings, as are 10 of the 30 members of the Dow, including Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Communications and Intel. On average, analysts expect the S&P 500’s quarterly earnings to be up 24% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 82 cents to $ 64.25 a barrel on electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, used to set the price of international oils, gained 90 cents to $ 67.95 a barrel in London. The dollar rose to 108.40 yen from 108.11 yen on Monday. The euro gained $ 1.2070 against $ 1.2039.

