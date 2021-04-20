Record burning of coal in China to lead to increased carbon emissions





China’s coal consumption is set to hit an all-time high this year, contradicting the view of many climate change and energy experts that the voracious use of coal in the world’s second largest economy had peaked. A 4% surge in China’s demand for coal, coupled with higher consumption elsewhere in Asia, as well as in the United States and Europe, will trigger a sharp increase in carbon emissions, the International Agency said. energy, days before world leaders are planning a virtual gathering to discuss the challenge of climate change. Explore dynamic updates to Earth’s major data points The IEA analysis is the latest evidence that shutting down the global economy due to the pandemic will only be a temporary limit on emissions that warm the planet. Energy sector-related carbon dioxide emissions are expected to increase by 1.5 billion metric tonnes in 2021, the biggest gain since 2010. Much of this is China’s increased demand for coal. More than Overall, global energy demand is expected to grow 4.6% this year, with developing economies pushing it above 2019 levels. “It is a terrible warning that the economic recovery of the Covid

The crisis is currently anything but lasting for our climate, ”said Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA. “Unless governments around the world act quickly to start reducing emissions, we will likely face an even worse situation in 2022. Increased emissions The pandemic was a brief drop in the steady increase in CO2 emissions Source: International Energy Agency

The past year has seen a remarkable decline in the use of fossil fuels, while solar and wind power continued to advance. This year, the IEA expects coal use to rebound, eclipsing the steady rise in green energy sources. Coal increase Renewables are steadily increasing, but coal will come back this year

Asia will continue to stimulate demand for coal. In the United States and Europe, coal use will increase, but forecasts remain below levels from two years ago. Global demand for coal will increase by 4.5%, above the level seen before the pandemic. In recent years, it seemed that China’s coal consumption peaked around 2013-14, and many saw what they called the “peak coal” as the first evidence that Beijing was succeeding in to develop its economy on a sustainable path. The belated increase in demand for coal indicates that China may struggle more than expected to reduce its emissions. “The future of Chinese and global demand for coal depends on the Chinese power system,” the IEA report revealed. US President Joe Biden is hosting a virtual climate summit for world leaders later this week. Asian charcoal Coal consumption in Asia will boost demand for polluting fuel Source: International Energy Agency

