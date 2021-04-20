The dollar falls to its lowest in more than seven weeks





LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar fell to its lowest level in nearly seven weeks during the Asian session, as the euro rebounded as investors became more optimistic about the pace of vaccine rollouts in Europe and returns US Treasuries remained below their March peaks. FILE PHOTO: Rolled euro banknotes are placed on top of the US dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo The dollar has fallen so far in April as US bond yields retreated from 14-month highs reached last month. These moves are reversed from what happened in the first quarter of the year, when the dollar strengthened as yields on US Treasuries rose, offering higher yields on the greenback. As of 7:28 a.m. GMT, the dollar index was down 0.1% to 90.952, after hitting a low of 90.877 in the Asian session. The euro was up 0.3% to $ 1.2065 – its highest in nearly seven weeks – after passing the key $ 1.20 in the previous session. Commerzbank strategist You-Na Park-Heger wrote in a note to clients that the recent dollar decline is due to US federal reserves, reassuring the market that it will not end its monetary stimulus anytime soon. , while an improvement in the vaccine situation in Europe is supporting the euro. But she said the situation could change quickly. The economic recovery in the United States could raise inflation expectations further, fueling speculation about a rate hike. The news situation in the eurozone in relation to the krone could change again as uncertainty remains high, she said. Some analysts have said support for the euro likely came from news that the European Union had secured an additional 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer. Against the yen, the dollar broke through the 108 level overnight, before reversing, up 0.3% on the day to 108.450. USD / JPY is a G10 currency pair that has yet to fully retrace the upward movement from March when it started the month to move closer to the 106.00 level, said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, in a note to clients. The Australian dollar strengthened to a one-month high of 0.7812, helped by minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s April meeting which showed the central bank is expecting a faster rebound of the pandemic. At 7:29 a.m. GMT, it was at 0.7808, up 0.7% on the day. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.6% to 0.7223. Oil prices edged up on Monday, supported by a weaker US dollar, but gains were capped by concerns about the impact on demand of rising coronavirus cases in India. The commodity-linked Norwegian krone hit its strongest since 2018 against the dollar, and also hit its strongest since January 2020 against the euro. Bitcoin was down 3.5%, trading at around $ 53,700. It fell to $ 51,541.16 on Sunday, after hitting a record high of $ 64,895.22 days earlier. Elizabeth Howcroft Report; additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Kevin Buckland; edited by Larry King

